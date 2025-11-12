Warriors Hold Off Spurs; Steph Curry Saves Team With Monster Scoring Show

The Golden State Warriors bounced back in a big way Wednesday night, outlasting the San Antonio Spurs in a 125-120 road win. Just one day after a blowout loss to the Thunder, the Dubs responded with urgency, riding a heroic performance from Steph Curry to get back in the win column and keep their season on track.

Curry was truly spectacular in this one, shaking off a rough showing on Tuesday with his latest masterpiece. He finished with 46 points, five rebounds, and five assists on 52 percent shooting from the field. Jimmy Butler added 28 points, six rebounds, and eight assists while shooting 58 percent. Moses Moody chipped in with 19 points, three rebounds, and three assists on 46 percent from the floor.

Steph Curry went OFF in Golden State’s road victory: 46 PTS (22 in 3Q)

5 REB

5 AST

5 3PM He trails Michael Jordan by 1 GAME for most 40-point games after turning 30-years-old! pic.twitter.com/7Yx9fZ1TJl — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2025

On the other side, Victor Wembanyama recorded 31 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 50 percent from the field. Stephon Castle posted 23 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists on 56 percent shooting. Harrison Barnes rounded things out with 11 points, two rebounds, and three steals while shooting 44 percent overall.

The Spurs came out firing early, building a 14-point lead at the end of the first quarter. It did not last, however, as the Warriors responded with a 35-point second quarter to get back in the game. From there, they took control thanks to Curry, who is having another elite season with averages of 25.0 points and 3.8 assists per game on 44.2 percent shooting. While some Warriors fans feared his decline this season, he is putting those doubts to rest as he leads Golden State to a respectable spot in the West.

“When you have the privilege of watching Steph for 11-plus years, you get used to this. He’s the reason this whole thing has happened. He’s our Tim Duncan,” said Steve Kerr after the game. “You know, he’s, he’s the sun, you know, in our solar system.”

Besides Curry, one of the big differences in this game was a shift in the starting lineup. Instead of Jonathan Kuminga, Kerr opted for Will Richard. In a season-low 12 minutes, Kuminga went scoreless off the bench with four rebounds and zero assists on 0-for-1 shooting.

That storyline is a developing problem for the Warriors, but they escaped with the win and that is all that matters for now. After a 6-6 start, they have struggled to maintain consistency, but tonight’s win is a chance to reset and start trending in the right direction.

With Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler all in the final years of their contracts, this team is built to win now. Even after Klay Thompson’s departure, the Warriors are feeling more pressure than ever to deliver one more championship to San Francisco. In the meantime, the focus shifts to the next game.

The Warriors and Spurs both have Thursday off before another clash on Friday in the second leg of this back-to-back series. At 7-6, the Warriors are still behind in the standings, but they can close the gap if they manage to sweep the set against Wemby and company.

Ultimately, the Warriors are far from perfect, but they showed tonight why you can never count them out. With Steph leading the charge, they’re still capable of beating anyone on any given night. Now it’s about doing it again on Friday and starting to build something real.