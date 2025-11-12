Draymond Green And Stephen Curry Say Warriors Don’t Seem Committed To Winning Amid Recent Struggles

The Warriors have lost three of their last four games as a result of tonight’s 102-126 blowout loss to the Thunder on a night where no one scored over 15 points for Golden State.

Following the blowout loss to the defending champions, Warriors veterans Draymond Green and Stephen Curry spoke to the media and reflected on the Warriors’ recent form. They particularly highlighted that the Warriors don’t seem committed to winning right now, holding the team accountable.

“I think everybody was committed to winning and doing that any way possible [after the Jimmy Butler trade in February]. And right now, it doesn’t feel that way,” claimed Green.

Subsequently, the reporter questioned him on whether some personal agendas are getting in the way of that commitment from the team.

“I think everyone has a personal agenda in this league, but you have to make the personal agenda work within the team confines. And if it doesn’t work, then you kind of have to get rid of your agenda, or eventually, the agenda is the cause of someone getting rid of you,” Green further clarified.

“And so, you know, I think you don’t you don’t want a team with no personal agendas because a goal is an agenda, you know, and so you’ve got to have some type of personal agenda. But like I said, your personal agenda must fit into the confines of the team,” Green said in conclusion.

Afterwards, Curry spoke to the Warriors media scrum in the locker room and addressed Green’s comments on the Warriors’ commitment to winning.

“I don’t think the vibes are high. When you’re not winning, you point at certain things we can do in a game, like sacrificing for a teammate, taking care of the rock like we did tonight,” said Curry.

“Looking outside of the statsheet to try and find winning play, I kind of felt that I did that a little bit tonight to try and get myself going. But the bigger issue is when you start to lose, you start to look around and try to figure out what the issue is,” Curry further added.

“Commitment to winning is just running the floor, rebounding the ball, taking care of the basketball; it’s not really about shots going in or not. And we haven’t done that consistently enough, and our record shows that. Good news is we can still turn it around,” said Curry in conclusion.

Curry struggled to find rhythm, got the first flagrant foul in his career, and finished the game with 11 points, and only one rebound, and one steal, while playing only 20 minutes tonight (4-of-13 from the field). Meanwhile, Green had three points, two rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 22 minutes played.

Considering that the Warriors have a back-to-back and are set to face the Spurs tomorrow, it seems that the Warriors gave up early in the game (as the Thunder were up by 19 points at the half) and used their squad depth to rest the veterans on an effective minutes restriction tonight.

Warriors fans will hope that Curry’s optimism helps the team turn things around from tomorrow night itself.