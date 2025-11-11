Golden State Warriors Player Ratings: Curry Struggles Again In Concerning Defeat

The Golden State Warriors (6-6) walked into Oklahoma City hoping Stephen Curry’s return would stabilize the team but instead, they were handed a sobering 102–126 beating that raised even more red flags. This game that exposed the Warriors’ issues on both ends of the floor.

Curry, returning after a three-game absence, looked out of sync from the opening tip, finishing with just 11 points and no assists while battling foul trouble. Draymond Green couldn’t anchor the defense, the second unit lacked cohesion, and Golden State never found a serious foothold after falling behind early. By halftime, the Warriors trailed by 19; by the end of the third quarter, the deficit had ballooned to 35, turning the fourth into little more than damage control.

The Thunder dictated pace, physicality, and shot selection, while the Warriors looked slow and short on answers. Right now, Golden State finds itself searching for identity. This player-by-player rating shows just how far the Warriors fell short in this matchup that was supposed to be a battle between two Western Conference contenders.

Jonathan Kuminga: C+

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK; 6-9 FG, 0-0 3PT, 1-2 FT; 23 MIN

Jonathan Kuminga led the team in scoring with 13 points in 23 minutes, showing flashes of attacking the rim and making efficient use of his shot attempts (6-9 from the field). However, in a game where the Warriors badly needed a surge, a modest 13 points is not enough. He was confident, but the rest of the lineup failed him, and his growth still looks incremental rather than transformational.

Brandin Podziemski: C

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK; 3-6 FG, 2-2 3PT, 2-2 FT; 20 MIN

Brandin Podziemski provided one of the brighter spots on the roster with 10 points, 4 boards and 3 steals in 20 minutes, showing hustle and a nose for disruption. His plus/minus of -21, though, still mirrors the team’s systemic issues. In context, this was a solid bench outing that offered hope, but not the solution.

Will Richard: C

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK; 3-6 FG, 3-5 3PT (60%), 0-1 FT; 22 MIN

Richard shot a respectable 3-6 from the field and hit 3 threes, earning 9 points and a plus/minus of -4 (the best on the roster). For a young player, this was one of the few encouraging flashes amid chaos. But his limited range of impact, zero rebounds or defensive stats, and the magnitude of the defeat mean that while promising, this outing does little to change the larger narrative.

Jimmy Butler III: C

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK; 2-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 8-8 FT; 22 MIN

Jimmy Butler offered some glimpses, shooting 2-3 from the field and converting all eight free throws, but his overall line still falls short of the standard expected of a veteran leader. His 3 steals show effort, and he scored in double figures, yet just 12 points in 22 minutes from someone hired to provide that next-level spark is underwhelming. With the team collapsing around him, Butler was unable to impose himself or stem the tide.

Moses Moody: C-

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK; 3-6 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-2 FT; 20 MIN

Moses Moody matched Podziemski’s scoring mark but failed to contribute elsewhere, going 0 for rebounds or assists. His 10 points and a small defensive presence (1 steal, 1 block) show he can produce, but the lack of all-around contribution in a game where the Warriors needed every edge underlines his still-incomplete all-round game.

Quinten Post: C-

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK; 2-6 FG, 2-6 3PT; 16 MIN

Post’s 6 points and minimal impact in 16 minutes reflect the thin margin the Warriors are operating on. His shot selection was questionable (two of his six field-goals came from deep) and 16 minutes were hardly enough time to move the needle in a blowout. He is still a developing piece, but this evening he was more spectator than difference-maker.

Stephen Curry: D

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK; 4-13 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-3 FT; 19 MIN

Curry’s return from illness looked more like rust than readiness. He attempted 13 shots in just 19 minutes yet managed only 11 points and zero assists, an uncharacteristic line for the franchise cornerstone. Defensively, his fifth foul with under ten minutes left in the third quarter further limited his impact and signaled the kind of off-night the Warriors could not afford. The Warriors’ offense, already sputtering, went through Curry as if he were a retread rather than a spark, an ominous sight for a squad relying on him to lead.

Draymond Green: D

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK; 1-4 FG, 1-3 3PT; 21 MIN

Green’s veteran presence was expected to anchor the defense, but instead he offered one of his quietest nights in years. With only 3 points and 4 assists in 21 minutes, his influence was muted and the plus/minus of -21 underscores just how badly things went when he was on the floor. Given his role as the emotional and tactical leader, this performance reflects a deeper issue with the Warriors’ rotation and identity on both ends.