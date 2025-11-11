Stephen Curry Receives 1st Flagrant Foul In 17-Year NBA Career After A Reckless Closeout Against Thunder

In 1193 games played, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry did not receive a flagrant foul before tonight against the Thunder.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
May 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after being fouled against the Houston Rockets in the third quarter of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
May 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after being fouled against the Houston Rockets in the third quarter of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

One of the things Stephen Curry prides himself on the most is his discipline. The Warriors superstar, however, just received the first flagrant foul in his 17-year NBA career. In 1193 games played across 17 years, Curry had never received a flagrant foul before tonight. But it wasn’t for an aggressive play.

Stephen Curry returned tonight after missing three consecutive games due to illness to face the defending champions, the Thunder. Near the end of the first quarter itself, the foul was assessed on him for a reckless closeout on Isiah Joe of the Thunder at the three-point line.

 

The rule of the officials having the discretion to deem reckless closeouts as a flagrant foul one coincidentally also began with the involvement of the Warriors. In 2017, during the Western Conference Finals, it was Zaza Pachulia’s foul on Kawhi Leonard that began the discourse about keeping the shooter safe from injury.

Subsequently, in this game, the Thunder pulled away in the second quarter of the game and pushed their lead to 19 points as they ended the first half 63-44 in their favor. Following this, it seems the Warriors gave up.

Both Curry and Jimmy Butler seemed to be on a minutes restriction tonight as they both played under 22 minutes on a night when their offensive production was needed the most.

While Butler being on a minutes restriction is understandable, as he’s coming off a back injury. But Curry is coming off an illness, so his playing only 20 minutes tonight seems to hint that the Warriors gave up early in this game.

The Thunder ensured to consistently maintain their gap in the second half as the game ended 126-102 in their favor. After the game, Steve Kerr reflected on Curry’s performance in the game, which was only 11 points, with one rebound and one steal, while going 4-of-13 from the field.

“It’s great to see him out there. Didn’t surprise me that he wasn’t sharp. He hasn’t done anything in a week other than a couple of workouts the last few days. So, glad to have him back obviously, and glad that he could get his feet wet. Hopefully, he’ll find his rhythm soon.”

Curry is probably just rusty from getting a three-game rest in the middle of the season. This will likely be one of those off-day, bad games for Curry, and he’ll eventually bounce back to form. The Warriors are now a .500 team (6-6 record for the season in the first 12 games) as they move on to face the Spurs on Wednesday night, in a back-to-back set of games for the franchise.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Nov 11, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) and guard Stephen Curry (30) talk on the bench during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images Warriors Get Destroyed By Thunder 102-126: 5 Major Talking Points After Shocking Result
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like