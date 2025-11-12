Rockets Dismantle Wizards 135-112, 4 Things We Learned After Easy Win

The Houston Rockets made easy work of the struggling Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, cruising to a 135-112 victory behind another strong outing from Kevin Durant and an impressive performance by Reed Sheppard. Durant poured in 23 points, while Sheppard sparked off the bench with a season-high 21 off the bench, pushing Washington’s losing streak to 10 games.

The Rockets went off for 81 points in a dominant first half and never looked back, leading by as many as 29 before Ime Udoka emptied the bench in the closing minutes. Houston improved to 7-3 with the win, keeping their momentum going as they look to climb the standings.

Alperen Sengun posted a double-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds , and six assists, while Amen Thompson (18 points, eight assists) was impactful as the team’s floor general. On the other side, Alex Sarr was the man for Washington with 25 points and 11 rebounds, but it wasn’t nearly enough to keep the game competitive beyond halftime.

Let’s dive into the four things we learned after the Rockets’ easy victory and highlight the main factors of this performance.

1. Reed Sheppard Continues To Prove He Belongs

Reed Sheppard looked like a true sharpshooter in this game. The guard caught fire from deep, going 5-8 from beyond the arc and changing the momentum everytime he checked in. His 21 points marked a new career best, and more importantly, they came in the flow of the offense.

Sheppard’s spacing allowed Houston to keep the floor wide open for Sengun and Thompson’s drives, something that is always very welcome. Beyond the box score, Sheppard’s improved confidence stood out.

He handled pressure well, made the right passes in transition, and played active team defense on the perimeter. With the Rockets’ bench consistently outscoring opponents, Sheppard’s development into a reliable second-team scorer could be the key to sustaining Houston’s early success deep into the season.

2. Houston’s Offense Keeps Clicking

The Rockets’ 135 points were a product of balance. Seven different players scored at least seven points, with all five starters contributing on the stat sheet. Houston shot 53.1% from the field and 50% from three, pushing the pace while keeping turnovers (10) under control.

Their ball movement, 32 assists on 51 field goals, showed the emphasis on unselfish, high-IQ basketball. Houston’s offensive chemistry has been growing each game, and it showed here again.

Durant and Sengun played perfectly off each other again, while Amen Thompson orchestrated a controlled offense. The Rockets have now topped 120 points in three straight games, and they can easily overwhelm any team that is below them in talent or skills.

3. Dominance On The Glass Is The Rockets’ Identity

The rebounding disparity told the story in the paint. Houston crushed Washington on the boards 53-37, including a 20-12 edge in offensive rebounds that generated constant second-chance points.

Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. were in the mix of that, while Tari Eason came off the bench to snag six boards to go with his 21 points. Udoka’s system has emphasized rebounding as the core aim, and it’s paying off.

The Rockets controlled possessions and also dictated tempo by resetting their offense after missed shots. Even when Washington closed the gap in the third quarter, the Rockets kept attacking the glass. If Houston continues to win this battle, it’ll remain one of the toughest teams to beat all season long.

4. Growing Pains Continue For The Wizards

For Washington, the lone bright spot was the play of Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George. Sarr looked strong as a future franchise cornerstone, scoring 25 points on efficient shooting while holding his own defensively.

George added 16 points and nine assists, showing promise as a secondary playmaker. Their chemistry offers a glimpse of the Wizards’ long-term potential even if the present will be ugly at times.

Still, the overall issues are hard to ignore. The Wizards struggled with defense, allowed too many open threes, and couldn’t keep Houston off the glass. Even when they made small runs, their lack of paint force and experience in defending shooters kept them from truly threatening the lead.

For a young, rebuilding team, these lessons are part of the process. But the 10-game losing streak underscores just how steep the climb remains, and they will be headed to the lottery by all accounts.

5. Kevin Durant Was The Leader Again

Even in a blowout, Kevin Durant set the tone for how the Rockets approached the night. His 23 points came on 7-of-16 shooting (16 in the first quarter alone), and he set the tone early that the Wizards would have no chance in this one. Durant didn’t need to dominate the ball but he got to his spots early and often to demoralize the opponent.

Beyond the stat line, Durant’s impact was seen in how composed the Rockets looked. He set his mark in the game, was excellent defensively, and was efficient as always. For a young team learning how to win consistently, having Durant as the steadying voice was critical in this game. Moving forward, Durant has to continue embracing his role as the tone-setter.