Victor Wembanyama Going Through Slump In November After Unbelievable Start In October

After a historical start to the 2025–26 NBA season, Victor Wembanyama has hit his first real stretch of struggle. The San Antonio Spurs superstar opened the year looking like a generational force, dominating both ends of the floor and immediately entering the MVP talk.

But as defenses have started to adjust, the 21-year-old has begun to show signs of struggle.

October Stats: 30.2 PPG, 14.6 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.4 SPG, 4.8 BPG, 1.8 TPG, 56.3% FG, 31.3% 3PT FG, 64.5% TS

November Stats: 21.2 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.0 SPG, 3.0 BPG, 4.6 TPG, 43.9% FG, 33.3% 3PT FG, 56.5% TS

Overall Stats: 25.7 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.2 SPG, 3.9 BPG, 3.2 TPG, 50.6% FG, 32.6% 3PT FG, 60.9% TS

In October, Wembanyama was out of this world. He averaged 30.2 points, 14.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.4 steals, and 4.8 blocks per game, shooting 56.3% from the field and posting a 64.5% true shooting percentage. Those numbers didn’t just put him on top of the league’s charts; they were historically rare. No player in NBA history had ever averaged 30 points, 14 rebounds, and nearly 5 blocks per game over a full month.

The Spurs fed off that dominance, storming out to a 5-0 record and looking like a legitimate threat in the Western Conference.

Then came November. Through five games, Wembanyama’s production has dipped noticeably. He’s averaging 21.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.0 blocks, shooting just 43.9% from the field with a 56.5% true shooting. His turnovers have also spiked from 1.8 to 4.6 per game, a direct reflection of how opposing teams have started defending him.

The dip began during the Spurs’ 130-118 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The Suns trapped him, sent double teams on every touch in the post. He looked rattled by the constant pressure and help defense and coughed up the all a lot. He ended the game with just nine points and had six turnovers, which was the worst game of the season. Teams have taken note of the Suns’ game plan and have tried to stop Wemby the same way.

After the Suns game, Wembanayam had 19 points and five turnovers in the 118-116 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he ended up getting fouled out in the crucial stretch of the game as well.

But, as great players tend to do, he responded in style.

Recently, against the Chicago Bulls, Wembanyama looked like himself again, or perhaps even better. He erupted for 38 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks, shooting 11-of-19 from the field and an incredible 6-of-9 from three-point range.

Even when he dips below his usual dominance, he’s still capable of delivering a night that only a handful of players on the planet can replicate.

Overall, the Spurs remain in a strong position at 8-2, with a 3-2 record so far in November. Wembanyama’s overall season averages still paint the picture of a superstar: 25.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 3.9 blocks, and 60.9% true shooting. His consistency, combined with his two-way dominance, has been the engine of San Antonio’s rise.

If anything, this minor slump might be exactly what Wembanyama needs: a chance to adapt, adjust, and grow even more deadly. Because, as he showed against Chicago, even when the league starts figuring him out, he always finds a way to figure a way to dominate