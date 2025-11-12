Stephen Curry Discusses Availability For Upcoming Game Against Spurs

Following his return to the floor after missing three games due to illness, Stephen Curry provided an update on his availability for the matchup against the Spurs.

Siddhant Gupta
3 Min Read
Nov 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks on against the Phoenix Suns in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Although the Golden State Warriors came up short in a 126-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, Stephen Curry made his return to the floor, having missed three games over the last week due to an illness.

While Stephen Curry was expected to be limited after recovering, the Warriors’ superstar seemed hopeful about his availability for the back-to-back game against the San Antonio Spurs tonight. When asked by a reporter whether he would be playing against the Spurs, he responded, “I’m trying to, yes.”

Curry’s availability could be a promising sign for the Dubs, who are coming off a rather dismal performance against the reigning champions.

In his return, Curry only played 20 minutes. In this period, he posted 11 points, one rebound, and one steal, while shooting 4-for-13 from the field and 1-for-5 from beyond the arc. Considering that he was also given the first flagrant foul of his career against the Thunder, it is evident that the 37-year-old was frustrated.

With limited production from players across the roster, including the star pair of Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry, who combined for 23 points, Golden State will look to turn things around as soon as possible.

In this regard, a game against the Spurs (8-2) presents quite the challenge. Even if Stephen Curry plays, there is a likelihood that he will remain on a minutes restriction. With the need for reliable scoring in his absence, the Warriors are likely to turn to Butler or the team’s young core to make an impact on the offensive end.

 

Can Stephen Curry And The Warriors Contend For The Title?

After 12 games in the regular season, with a 6-6 record, the Warriors appear to be in a relatively steady position. Although they have faced some challenges with consistency, especially since Stephen Curry was sidelined, Golden State has the potential to be among the top-6 teams in the Western Conference.

While they boast a formidable veteran core, featuring Curry, Butler, Draymond Green, and Al Horford, the Dubs also possess talented young players such as Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Will Richard.

The blend of experience and youth energy may serve as a key asset that could steer the team in the right direction. However, after Tuesday night’s loss, concerns regarding the team’s internal dynamics could be worth monitoring.

With the veteran core addressing the team’s inconsistent energy and defensive lapses, the Warriors appear to be navigating a rather tumultuous period.

Given the team’s title aspirations, especially with the core looking to make the most of its closing title window, getting the season back on track is necessary. On this note, defeating San Antonio emerges as a clear priority.

Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
