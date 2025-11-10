Warriors Veterans Impressed With Rookie Will Richard’s Performance After Win Against Pacers

Golden State Warriors rookie Will Richard has become a vital member of the team’s main rotation in a short span of time. While seamlessly integrating into the team’s system, Richard has shown considerable potential, earning praise from the Warriors’ veteran core.

Following Golden State’s 114-83 win against the Indiana Pacers, both Jimmy Butler and Al Horford had positive things to say about Richard’s performance, especially in the absence of Stephen Curry.

“He’s hella smart,” Butler stated during his postgame media availability. “But the thing I love most about Will is his ability to listen. You tell him what to do to the best of his ability, and he’s going to do it. Whether it’s on offense or whether it’s on defense, it’s really hard to try to please everybody.”

Butler acknowledged that such an approach could also be counterproductive, since it is quite impossible to please everyone, especially if the things that are demanded of him are contradictory. Still, Butler acknowledged how willing Richard was to listen, learn, and adapt.

To that extent, even the Warriors’ big man, Al Horford, was impressed with Will Richard and his ability to be a factor on both ends of the floor whenever called upon.

“When he comes in, he’s ready. He’s cutting, he’s hitting threes, he’s getting out on the break, he’s defending. He does a little bit of everything,” Horford said, praising a fellow Florida Gator. “I’ve been very impressed with his maturity and how he’s been able to handle all the tasks we throw at him. Because it’s just very unpredictable, but when you call his number, he’s ready to go.”

With 15 points, three rebounds, and a steal in 19 minutes, Richard played a key role in helping Golden State extend its lead. With the potential to be a significant contributor when given an expanded role, the Warriors stand to benefit by nurturing his talent.

Richard’s growth will be a promising storyline for the Warriors franchise to follow. Given the accounts provided by the team’s veterans, he is certainly worth keeping an eye on.

Will Richard Is Dedicated To The Warriors

Aside from the Golden State’s commitment to the young guard, Will Richard also seems to be dedicated to putting his best foot forward for the team. During his postgame media availability, the rookie revealed what drove him to play hard for the franchise.

“I grew up watching the Warriors,” Richard said. “So for me, Steph and Dray and all them, they’ve made my childhood so I feel like every time I’m on the court, I need to pay that back by going out there and playing hard every game.”

By virtue of spending four years in college, Richard already possesses significant maturity as a player, although it also resulted in him falling to the second round in the draft. Regardless, the Warriors seem to be the ideal environment for his development.

Through eight games this season, the 22-year-old is averaging 9.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 61.4% from the field and 44.0% from three-point range. Having notched a career-high 30 points earlier this month, Richard seems to be coming into his own with each passing game.