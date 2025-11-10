Golden State Warriors Demolish Indiana Pacers 114-83: Key Takeaways

The Golden State Warriors delivered one of their most complete performances of the young season, overwhelming the shorthanded Indiana Pacers 114-83 in a wire-to-wire rout on Sunday night. With Stephen Curry sidelined for a third straight game due to illness, Jimmy Butler took command of the offense, flirting with a triple-double behind 21 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists while setting the tone on both ends.

Quinten Post and Brandin Podziemski provided strong support, and Al Horford anchored a second-unit surge that helped fuel a decisive 13-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarters. Indiana, missing Pascal Siakam and Aaron Nesmith on the second night of a brutal back-to-back, briefly hung around behind Andrew Nembhard’s playmaking but ultimately couldn’t keep pace as Golden State protected its perfect home record and snapped a six-game home skid against the Pacers.

The win also halted Indiana’s four-game dominance in the series, reaffirming the Warriors’ early-season momentum at Chase Center. Let’s dive into the key takeaways of this Sunday night matchup.

Golden State’s Defense Completely Suffocated Indiana

Golden State delivered one of its most dominant defensive efforts of the season, overwhelming the Pacers from the opening tip and never allowing their offense to gain rhythm. Indiana shot just 32-of-94 from the field (34.0%) and 11-of-39 from three (28.2%), repeatedly forced into late-clock heaves and uncomfortable looks.

The Warriors’ length and switching erased driving lanes, and their closeouts smothered Indiana’s shooters, Ben Sheppard (1-of-10), Jarace Walker (4-of-14), and Andrew Nembhard (5-of-16) never found consistent footing. By the second half, the Pacers were so bottled up that even their best scoring stretches were short-lived and immediately countered.

That defense also translated into 22 turnovers, converting them into 28 points, nearly matching Indiana’s entire third-quarter output. Brandin Podziemski, Jimmy Butler, and Gary Payton II combined for five steals, while Quinten Post and Al Horford contributed rim protection with three blocks between them.

The Warriors were especially stingy inside, holding Indiana to just 40 points in the paint despite the Pacers grabbing 14 offensive rebounds. Every possession felt like a grind, and by the time the fourth quarter arrived, Indiana’s offense had effectively collapsed.

Jimmy Butler Controlled The Game Without Curry

With Stephen Curry missing a third straight game, Jimmy Butler once again stepped into a lead-initiator role and delivered a masterclass in control. Butler finished with 21 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, and two steals on 10-of-15 shooting, dictating tempo, punishing mismatches, and repeatedly collapsing the defense with his drives.

He didn’t need the three-point line to dominate, in fact, he attempted none, and instead leaned on physicality, footwork, and timely distribution. Every Warriors scoring run had his fingerprints on it, especially the decisive surge bridging the third and fourth quarters.

Butler’s presence also elevated the supporting cast. His downhill pressure created open threes for Podziemski and Quinten Post, and his ability to draw help defenders freed cutters like Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jonathan Kuminga.

Even in moments where Golden State’s half-court offense stalled, Butler’s poise prevented Indiana from generating transition opportunities. His +19 plus/minus reflected more than scoring, it showed command, composure, and the ability to comfortably anchor Golden State’s offense when Curry isn’t available.

Indiana’s Youth And Turnovers Defined The Loss

Indiana entered the night shorthanded without Pascal Siakam (rest) and Aaron Nesmith (forearm), and it showed. With two key rotation pillars missing, the Pacers leaned heavily on inexperienced wings and struggled to maintain structure in their offense.

Their starting backcourt, Nembhard and Sheppard, combined to shoot 6-of-26 with five turnovers, and Indiana’s bench trio of Cody Martin, Tony Bradley, and RayJ Dennis added another five turnovers of their own. Even Isaiah Jackson, effective early with 12 points and six boards, committed two costly giveaways in transition.

The lack of composure was especially glaring in the third quarter, when Indiana turned the ball over eight times, fueling Golden State’s 13-0 run that blew the game open. The Pacers finished with 22 turnovers, their second-highest mark of the season, leading directly to 28 Warriors points.

Their half-court execution faltered without a go-to scorer, with only three players, Nembhard, Jackson, and Huff, reaching double figures. While Indiana battled hard on the glass (53-50 advantage), their inability to maintain possession ultimately turned a competitive first half into a runaway loss.

Golden State’s Bench Delivered Balance And Efficiency

Golden State’s second unit was a major factor, outplaying Indiana’s reserves on both ends and providing consistent scoring pop. Al Horford was outstanding, posting 12 points, four rebounds, and three blocks on 4-of-6 shooting, while Trayce Jackson-Davis added four points in five perfect minutes and Buddy Hield chipped in eight points and four rebounds.

Moses Moody and Pat Spencer also made impactful contributions, combining for 15 points, with Moody hitting three threes. The Warriors’ bench totaled 42 points, compared to just 43 from Indiana’s starters, a staggering indicator of the gap between the teams.

The efficiency of Golden State’s depth helped sustain the offense even when Butler rested. Horford’s floor spacing (4-of-6, including 4-of-6 from deep) opened up driving lanes, while Gui Santos provided energy plays with his rebounding and movement.

The bench’s defensive discipline also stood out since they committed only four turnovers across seven players, compared to Indiana’s bench committing eight. With Curry sidelined, the Warriors needed a collective, mistake-free effort from their reserves, and they delivered one of their most balanced performances of the season.