Cade Cunningham Makes Humble Statement After Inspiring Game Leads Pistons To Win Against 76ers

Cade Cunningham showcased tremendous leadership while helping the Detroit Pistons secure a 111-108 win against the Philadelphia 76ers. Even after putting up an impressive performance, however, the Pistons star remained humble, crediting his teammates for the win.

“I love this team, man. That’s what we do,” Cunningham said during his postgame interview. “We fight to the end. We’re resilient. I love this team, man. It’s a good win for us.”

“It took everybody down the line, bringing something to help us get this win,” he added. “Vert [Caris LeVert] made huge shots to keep us in it. Huge plays. I mean, I could go down the list, but I don’t want to see anybody out.”

“Lots of big plays from a lot of people. That’s what it takes, man. It’s a team game. That’s a team win right there. So we’re all happy with it.”

Cade Cunningham posted 24 of his 26 points in the second half of the game, a remarkable feat considering the slow start he had. He also tallied 11 assists and four rebounds. He was closely supported by Jalen Duren (21 points and 16 rebounds), Duncan Robinson (17 points and three steals on 4-for-9 shooting from three-point range), Ausar Thompson (14 points, five rebounds, four assists), and Caris LeVert (14 points and three assists).

Even after some highlight plays down the stretch, including back-to-back clutch plays to seal the win, Cunningham’s priorities were clear.

“Yeah, that was cool, man. But that final buzzer felt the best,” Cunningham responded when asked about some of his highlight plays. “Getting the win, getting out of here with a win. I’m ready to get back to the crib; we’ve got a back-to-back. So we’re ready to get back to the crib and handle our business.”

With six wins in a row and an 8-2 record, the Pistons retain their position at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. With their core of talented young players, led by Cade Cunningham, Detroit continues to impress.

Can Cade Cunningham Lead The Pistons On A Deep Playoff Run?

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons appear to be an extremely motivated unit. After breaking a long postseason drought, the Pistons seem poised to establish themselves as a perennial playoff team again.

Cunningham’s leadership and individual brilliance appear to be key factors. The former first-round pick has developed into an elite floor general. After earning his first All-Star selection last season, the 24-year-old has continued to elevate his game.

Through nine games this season, Cunningham is averaging 25.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the floor. Given how impactful these figures have been for the team’s success early in the campaign, it is safe to assume that the Pistons rely heavily on their star guard.

While it is still early, the Pistons have displayed the makings of a playoff contender, especially with a solid supporting cast in place. With players such as Duren and Thompson in the mix, Detroit looks formidable, and with Cade Cunningham at the helm, the Pistons could be primed for a deep playoff run this year.