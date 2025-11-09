Detroit Pistons Defeat Philadelphia 76ers And Improve Record To 8-2: Player Ratings

The Detroit Pistons successfully grinding out a 111-108 win over the Philadelphia 76ers to push their record to 8-2 and extend their winning streak to six games. Cade Cunningham delivered when it mattered most, burying two clutch buckets in the final minutes as part of his 26-point performance, while Jalen Duren powered the interior with 21 points and 16 boards.

Even with Tyrese Maxey erupting for 33 points and backup center Andre Drummond supplying 17 points and 12 rebounds in place of the resting Joel Embiid, Detroit refused to fold after briefly losing the lead late in the fourth quarter. The final minutes swung on Cunningham’s composure and shot creation.

After Maxey’s deep three put Philadelphia ahead 101-100, the Pistons responded with a pivotal 9-3 burst punctuated by Cunningham’s emphatic dunk over Drummond, plus the foul, that gave Detroit a 109-104 cushion with under two minutes remaining. Maxey kept the Sixers alive with a late flurry, but Cunningham’s smooth fadeaway with 16.9 seconds left iced the victory.

Maxey’s last-second three-point attempt narrowly missed, sealing another statement win for the East’s early frontrunners ahead of Friday’s rematch in Detroit. Let’s provide the key player ratings after this exciting matchup.

Detroit Pistons Player Ratings

Cade Cunningham: A

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 4 REB, 11 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 9-20 FG, 1-4 3PT, 7-9 FT, 41 MIN

Cunningham controlled the game late, delivering two clutch buckets down the stretch to seal the win. His 26 points and 11 assists reflect not just scoring but masterful command of Detroit’s offense. He read the defense well, probed for mid-range looks, and consistently found shooters and cutters. His five turnovers were the only blemish, but his late-game execution completely overshadowed them.

Jalen Duren: A

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 16 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 8-11 FG, 0-0 3PT, 5-7 FT, 37 MIN

Jalen Duren dominated the interior on both ends, finishing with a massive 21-point, 16-rebound double-double. His efficiency around the rim (8-of-11 FG) made him a consistent release valve in the halfcourt, and he controlled the glass with 16 boards. Defensively, he provided strong rim protection with two blocks and disrupted multiple drives. His presence was one of the biggest reasons Detroit won the physical battle.

Caris LeVert: A-

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 0 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 4-6 FG, 4-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 20 MIN

LeVert was fantastic in his role, drilling four threes and providing instant offense off the bench. His shot creation took pressure off Cunningham and allowed Detroit to survive non-starter minutes. The Pistons don’t win without his scoring surge in the second half. Efficient, poised, and big-time shooting.

Duncan Robinson: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 5-11 FG, 4-9 3PT, 3-3 FT, 30 MIN

Robinson gave Detroit exactly what they needed: floor spacing and timely shot-making. His 4-of-9 shooting from deep helped stretch Philadelphia’s defense and open driving lanes for Cunningham. Beyond the scoring, his three steals were surprisingly impactful, creating transition opportunities in a tight game. He wasn’t heavily involved on the glass or as a playmaker, but his efficiency and spacing made his minutes valuable.

Ausar Thompson: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK, 6-10 FG, 1-1 3PT, 1-3 FT, 34 MIN

Ausar delivered one of his more efficient scoring nights, hitting 6-of-10 from the field and knocking down a rare three. His defense popped off the screen; three steals, multiple deflections, and disciplined containment on the perimeter. His playmaking (four assists) helped Detroit maintain offensive flow, and he picked his spots well as a cutter. A strong two-way outing despite modest usage.

Paul Reed: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2 BLK, 2-3 FG, 0-1 3PT, 0-0 FT, 11 MIN

Reed packed solid value into short minutes, giving Detroit toughness on the glass and two timely blocks. Offensively he wasn’t involved much, but his finishing around the rim was clean. His energy provided a needed spark early in the second quarter.

Ronald Holland II: C

Game Stats: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 3-15 FG, 2-7 3PT, 1-2 FT, 33 MIN

Holland played with energy defensively, his two steals stood out, but offensively he struggled for most of the night. His 3-of-15 shooting dragged down several Detroit possessions, and he never found a rhythm as a slasher or spot-up threat. While his hustle helped, especially in loose-ball situations, his inefficiency limited the Pistons’ spacing and shot quality.

Javonte Green: C

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-2 FT, 28 MIN

Green gave the Pistons some gritty minutes, particularly on defense where his activity helped contain drives. He wasn’t highly efficient, and Detroit didn’t need heavy scoring from him, but he contributed enough as a connective piece to keep bench units steady. His off-ball movement helped generate a couple of important second-half buckets.

Philadelphia 76ers Player Ratings

Tyrese Maxey: A-

Game Stats: 33 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK, 10-26 FG, 4-12 3PT, 9-9 FT, 38 MIN

Maxey carried the Philadelphia offense without Embiid, scoring 33 and hitting multiple difficult shots to keep the 76ers close. His efficiency wasn’t great, but the volume and degree of difficulty were enormous. His free-throw consistency and late buckets nearly forced overtime. A star-level effort in a losing cause.

Andre Drummond: B+

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 6-9 FG, 2-4 3PT, 3-4 FT, 35 MIN

Drummond played a strong game filling in for Embiid, finishing with an efficient 17-point, 12-rebound double-double. His surprising 2-of-4 shooting from deep gave Philly some needed spacing. He held his own defensively and punished Detroit for leaving him unattended around the rim. A very good performance in extended minutes.

Jabari Walker: B

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 5-6 FG, 2-2 3PT, 0-0 FT, 18 MIN

Walker provided crucial scoring pop off the bench, finishing 5-of-6 from the field and knocking down both threes. He was efficient, energetic, and helped spark a second-quarter run. One of Philly’s better bench performers.

Quentin Grimes: B

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 4-8 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-3 FT, 30 MIN

Grimes played one of his better all-around games this season, providing shooting, passing, and competent defense. His five rebounds were important on a night Philadelphia struggled on the glass.

Kelly Oubre Jr.: B-

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 5-13 FG, 1-6 3PT, 2-2 FT, 36 MIN

Oubre struggled with efficiency, especially from deep, and his shot selection hurt Philadelphia’s offensive rhythm at times. He contributed on the glass and provided some secondary playmaking, but the inconsistency overshadowed his positives.

VJ Edgecombe: C+

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 3-9 FG, 1-2 3PT, 4-6 FT, 32 MIN

The leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year flashed strong defensive instincts and contributed on the glass, but offensively he was inconsistent. He attacked the rim with confidence but had trouble finishing through traffic. Still, a solid developmental game given the minutes.

Trendon Watford: C+

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 3-8 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT, 25 MIN

Watford had some positive flashes as a connective forward, making a few good reads and attacking the rim selectively. However, he wasn’t very impactful defensively and had trouble matching Detroit’s physicality. A solid but unspectacular outing.