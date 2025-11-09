Fans Troll Ja Morant After Underwhelming Performance Against Thunder

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a tough 114-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. While the loss may have been expected, given OKC’s strong start to the season, Morant’s limited contributions and underwhelming performance drew attention.

Ja Morant has notably been going through a slump to start the 2025-26 season. Considering that the two-time All-Star has publicly spoken about feeling demotivated, along with his ongoing feud with the Grizzlies’ head coach, the guard clearly isn’t at his best.

Regardless, with 11 points, three rebounds, eight assists, and three turnovers on 3-for-18 shooting from the field, fans were livid after watching Morant’s display. With several taking to social media to comment on the game, here are some ruthless reactions from X.

“Ja Morant does not, in fact, have OKC figured out,” said one fan, referring to the guard’s comments during last season’s playoff series against the Thunder.

“His downfall gotta be studied,” added another.

“11 points, might as well have not played,” shared one disappointed user.

“Ja going out sad, man,” acknowledged one fan.

“So is he just horrible now, or probably needs new scenery?” asked one curious fan.

“Book him to China immediately,” joked another.

“He actually forgot how to put the ball in the basket,” stated one user.

Meanwhile, another considered the possibility of underlying motives and shared, “There’s no way he’s playing poorly just to get traded, right?”

“Ja Morant is a stain on this sport. I’m not joking,” added one heated individual.

“Memphis Grizzlies blow it up. Ja Morant does not fit on the team no more. It’s over. Finito,” claimed another user.

As the Grizzlies struggle to find their footing this season, concerns regarding Morant’s future also grow. With uncertainty on the horizon, the season continues to take a dark turn for Memphis.

Is Ja Morant On The Trade Block?

Trade rumors featuring Ja Morant have been on the rise over the past few weeks. Although initial reports indicated that Morant’s trade value has dipped, for a variety of reasons, it is fair to assume that the two-time All-Star still draws interest from teams around the league.

In the current scenario, teams such as the Sacramento Kings and the Minnesota Timberwolves have been viewed as potential trade destinations. Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony suggested that the Miami Heat could be an ideal landing spot for Morant, though this move appears less likely.

When looking at the timeline of events, all things point to the possibility that Ja Morant could be on his way out of Memphis.

Despite the uncertainty of the situation, the Grizzlies remain adamant that they will not pursue a rebuild. Hence, any potential deal involving Morant would have to bring in a star-caliber player capable of keeping the team competitive while assuming the role of the franchise cornerstone.