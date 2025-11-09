Fans Troll Ja Morant After Underwhelming Performance Against Thunder

After a poor outing against the Thunder, Ja Morant was on the receiving end of some ruthless comments by fans on social media.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Nov 9, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket between Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and center Chet Holmgren (7) during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket between Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and center Chet Holmgren (7) during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are coming off a tough 114-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. While the loss may have been expected, given OKC’s strong start to the season, Morant’s limited contributions and underwhelming performance drew attention.

Ja Morant has notably been going through a slump to start the 2025-26 season. Considering that the two-time All-Star has publicly spoken about feeling demotivated, along with his ongoing feud with the Grizzlies’ head coach, the guard clearly isn’t at his best.

Regardless, with 11 points, three rebounds, eight assists, and three turnovers on 3-for-18 shooting from the field, fans were livid after watching Morant’s display. With several taking to social media to comment on the game, here are some ruthless reactions from X.

“Ja Morant does not, in fact, have OKC figured out,” said one fan, referring to the guard’s comments during last season’s playoff series against the Thunder.

“His downfall gotta be studied,” added another.

“11 points, might as well have not played,” shared one disappointed user.

“Ja going out sad, man,” acknowledged one fan.

“So is he just horrible now, or probably needs new scenery?” asked one curious fan.

“Book him to China immediately,” joked another.

“He actually forgot how to put the ball in the basket,” stated one user.

Meanwhile, another considered the possibility of underlying motives and shared“There’s no way he’s playing poorly just to get traded, right?”

“Ja Morant is a stain on this sport. I’m not joking,” added one heated individual.

“Memphis Grizzlies blow it up. Ja Morant does not fit on the team no more. It’s over. Finito,” claimed another user.

As the Grizzlies struggle to find their footing this season, concerns regarding Morant’s future also grow. With uncertainty on the horizon, the season continues to take a dark turn for Memphis.

 

Is Ja Morant On The Trade Block?

Trade rumors featuring Ja Morant have been on the rise over the past few weeks. Although initial reports indicated that Morant’s trade value has dipped, for a variety of reasons, it is fair to assume that the two-time All-Star still draws interest from teams around the league.

In the current scenario, teams such as the Sacramento Kings and the Minnesota Timberwolves have been viewed as potential trade destinations. Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony suggested that the Miami Heat could be an ideal landing spot for Morant, though this move appears less likely.

When looking at the timeline of events, all things point to the possibility that Ja Morant could be on his way out of Memphis.

Despite the uncertainty of the situation, the Grizzlies remain adamant that they will not pursue a rebuild. Hence, any potential deal involving Morant would have to bring in a star-caliber player capable of keeping the team competitive while assuming the role of the franchise cornerstone.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Alperen Sengun Takes European Matchups Like Giannis, Doncic, And Jokic Personally, Says Ime Udoka Alperen Sengun Takes European Matchups Like Giannis, Doncic, And Jokic Personally, Says Ime Udoka
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like