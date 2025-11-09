Alperen Sengun Takes European Matchups Like Giannis, Doncic, And Jokic Personally, Says Ime Udoka

Ime Udoka believes Alperen Sengun is extra motivated to compete against European stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Alperen Sengun Takes European Matchups Like Giannis, Doncic, And Jokic Personally, Says Ime Udoka
Credits: Imagn Images

Alperen Sengun came up clutch for the Rockets as they beat Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks 122-115 tonight in a comeback win down the stretch.

Following the game, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka spoke to the media at the press conference about Alperen Sengun’s matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo, especially in the clutch moments, given their history from EuroBasket this year.

“Yeah, I mean, I think you know, there’s a pride over there in those competitions that they’ve seen each other for a lot of years. I mean, Alpi tries to go after everybody every night, and you know, so I don’t think that’s anything out of the ordinary for him.”

“But the fact that they have familiarity with each other and have played each other quite a bit, I think uh anytime you see the matchups with Doncic and those guys, it’s a little more extra to it,” Udoka further explained.

“At the same time, they’re just two of the best players on every team going at it. And so he takes pride in that. Wanted to guard him down the stretch and did a good job on both ends,” said Udoka in conclusion.

While Udoka highlighted how Sengun prides himself in going up against the best players of the opposing teams on a nightly basis, he pointed out how familiarity breeds additional competition for Sengun, especially when he goes up against Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and other major European players.

Sengun finished the game with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, while shooting 66.7 from the field (10-of-15). Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 37 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

The Turkish All-Star was put in a position to make the clutch plays of the game after the steady scoring from Kevin Durant (31 points) and spurts of turning defense into offense for Reed Sheppard (16 points, four steals, 4-of-6 from threes), which helped the Rockets stay in the game after losing the lead in the first quarter. A 22-7 stretch in the final five minutes of the game sealed the victory for Houston.

Subsequently, Sengun was asked about the comments from Udoka and whether there was any substance to them. While Sengun did not categorically deny, he pointed towards the sheer coincidence of the best players on opposing teams being European and him not really being focused on the individual matchups.

“Last couple of years, I got my motivation in every game now. So I want to win every game, I want to be a winning player. I don’t care who’s on the other team.”

“But if you play a good team, you know, I’ve got to be more motivated myself, that’s just how it goes. I don’t go every player-by-game,” concluded Sengun.

Sengun has been compared to Jokic only multiple occasions, and he admits that he has used several ways to gain his motivation over the years. But clearly, Sengun chose the respectful route instead of making things sour between him and his European colleagues.

Following tonight’s win against the Bucks, Sengun has four wins and four losses against Giannis Antetokounmpo. Meanwhile, Sengun had four wins and six losses against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets in his career.

However, the most shockingly one-sided matchup is his record against European players is the one with Luka Doncic. Sengun has only one win compared to seven losses against Doncic over his career with the Mavericks and Lakers.

While Sengun may have become one of the top five European players in the NBA at the moment, he is still a fair distance behind these three superstars. Considering that he is making progress in consistent leaps, do you think he can become the best European player in the league eventually? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Oct 27, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images Cam Thomas Could Be At Risk Of Losing Starting Spot While Recovering From Injury
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like