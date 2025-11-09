NBA Fans React As Alperen Sengun Destroys Giannis Antetokounmpo In Clutch Moments For Rockets’ Comeback Win

NBA fans make their feelings known as Alperen Sengun makes clutch plays against Giannis Antetokounmpo to lead the Rockets in their comeback win vs. the Bucks.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
NBA Fans React As Alperen Sengun Destroys Giannis Antetokounmpo In Clutch Moments To Lead Rockets Comeback Win
Credits: Imagn Images

The Rockets have come out on top and beat the Bucks 122-115 in a comeback victory in Milwaukee. All eyes were set on the matchup between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Alperen Sengun in the aftermath of their matchup at EuroBasket.

Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo leading all scorers with 37 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, it was Sengun who got the last laugh. In the final few minutes of the game, the Turkish All-Star took over the Rockets’ offense and dropped two crucial shots while defended by Antetokounmpo to help the Rockets get the win.

In arguably what was the game-winning moment of the night, Alperen Sengun made it seem like Giannis Antetokounmpo almost did not exist on defense. He ran a full-court play that pushed the Rockets beyond the Bucks’ reach with 23.4 seconds left on the clock.

 

Even with full-court pressure from the former Defensive Player of the Year, the Turkish All-Star got to his spots, pulled off a behind-the-back dribble, lost Antetokounmpo twice with his ball-handling skills before pirouetteing around Myles Turner to finish the fouled shot at the rim.

NBA fans saw this play and expressed their opinions on the Turkish star’s confidence on social media.

“He put Giannis in his pocket and took him for a ride.”

“Giannis spent the whole game asking the refs, ‘Is this legal?’ after what Alperen Şengün did to him. Sorry, it’s just called COOKING. Legal in all 50 states and Turkey.”

“Turkish terminator.”

“Run and dunk, fighting for his life.”

“Go to sleep, Giannis.”

“Against Giannis and Turner.. Damnnnn Sengun 🔥.”

Sengun also dropped a crucial shot over Giannis Antetokounmpo with a little over a minute left to go, making it a two-possession game in the clutch moment.

 

Following the misunderstanding between Antetokounmpo and Sengun during EuroBasket, this was one of the key fixtures that Rockets fans were anticipating. The Rockets have successfully ended a six-game losing streak in Milwaukee.

Alperen Sengun finished the night with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, while shooting 66.7% from the field. But he did not do it all alone. It was also the veteran experience from Kevin Durant that helped the Rockets get this win.

The 37-year-old veteran led all scorers for the Rockets with 31 points, seven assists, and three rebounds, while shooting 73.3% from the field and 100% from the three-point line. Just nine games into the season, it is becoming evident why the Rockets were considered one of the prime title contenders this year.

The Rockets improve their record to six wins and three losses for the season, while the Bucks now have six wins and four losses for the season.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin (91) warms up before game six against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Blake Griffin Recalls The Night Evan Mobley Convinced Him His NBA Career Was Over
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like