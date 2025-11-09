NBA Fans React As Alperen Sengun Destroys Giannis Antetokounmpo In Clutch Moments For Rockets’ Comeback Win

The Rockets have come out on top and beat the Bucks 122-115 in a comeback victory in Milwaukee. All eyes were set on the matchup between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Alperen Sengun in the aftermath of their matchup at EuroBasket.

Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo leading all scorers with 37 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, it was Sengun who got the last laugh. In the final few minutes of the game, the Turkish All-Star took over the Rockets’ offense and dropped two crucial shots while defended by Antetokounmpo to help the Rockets get the win.

In arguably what was the game-winning moment of the night, Alperen Sengun made it seem like Giannis Antetokounmpo almost did not exist on defense. He ran a full-court play that pushed the Rockets beyond the Bucks’ reach with 23.4 seconds left on the clock.

watch and ENJOY 🍿 WHAT A PLAY by Alpi! pic.twitter.com/moYEByHaVd — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 9, 2025

Even with full-court pressure from the former Defensive Player of the Year, the Turkish All-Star got to his spots, pulled off a behind-the-back dribble, lost Antetokounmpo twice with his ball-handling skills before pirouetteing around Myles Turner to finish the fouled shot at the rim.

NBA fans saw this play and expressed their opinions on the Turkish star’s confidence on social media.

“He put Giannis in his pocket and took him for a ride.”

“Giannis spent the whole game asking the refs, ‘Is this legal?’ after what Alperen Şengün did to him. Sorry, it’s just called COOKING. Legal in all 50 states and Turkey.”

“Turkish terminator.”

“Run and dunk, fighting for his life.”

“Go to sleep, Giannis.”

“Against Giannis and Turner.. Damnnnn Sengun 🔥.”

Sengun also dropped a crucial shot over Giannis Antetokounmpo with a little over a minute left to go, making it a two-possession game in the clutch moment.

Following the misunderstanding between Antetokounmpo and Sengun during EuroBasket, this was one of the key fixtures that Rockets fans were anticipating. The Rockets have successfully ended a six-game losing streak in Milwaukee.

Alperen Sengun finished the night with 23 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, while shooting 66.7% from the field. But he did not do it all alone. It was also the veteran experience from Kevin Durant that helped the Rockets get this win.

The 37-year-old veteran led all scorers for the Rockets with 31 points, seven assists, and three rebounds, while shooting 73.3% from the field and 100% from the three-point line. Just nine games into the season, it is becoming evident why the Rockets were considered one of the prime title contenders this year.

The Rockets improve their record to six wins and three losses for the season, while the Bucks now have six wins and four losses for the season.