Rockets Defeat Bucks 122-115 After Clutch Performance: Instant Reaction

The Houston Rockets delivered arguably their best late-game performance of the season, closing on a dominant 22-7 run to secure a 122-115 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. After trailing for most of the evening, Houston stacked defensive stops with efficient execution, turning a back-and-forth contest into another statement win as the Rockets continue to surge in the Western Conference.

Kevin Durant once again proved unshakable in the clutch, dropping 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting and drilling the go-ahead jumper with under two minutes left, part of a closing stretch where he orchestrated nearly every key possession and handed out a season-high seven assists. Alperen Sengun powered a dominant interior performance with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists, while Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard each added 16 points to help Houston bounce back from Friday’s loss in San Antonio and improve to six wins in their last seven games.

Milwaukee leaned heavily on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 37 points and eight rebounds, but his late-game struggles at the line (1-for-4 in the final 89 seconds) proved costly as the Bucks finished just 14-of-24 on free throws. Ryan Rollins chipped in 19 points, including the game-tying drive moments before Durant’s dagger.

But once the Rockets reclaimed the lead in the final minutes, Sengun’s timely scoring, highlighted by a three-point play with 23 seconds left, sealed a resilient win to close Houston’s three-game road trip. Let’s provide the instant analysis of this game by focusing on four major takeaways.

Kevin Durant Controls the Game Late With Elite Efficiency

Kevin Durant stabilized Houston when the game entered its most fragile moments. The 16-time All-Star poured in 31 points on a blistering 11-of-15 shooting (73.3%), added a season-high 7 assists, and knocked down both of his threes while shooting 7-of-9 at the line. His pull-up jumper with 1:42 left broke a tie and kick-started the Rockets’ 22-7 finishing burst.

Durant finished with a +2, but the advanced impact far exceeded the margin; Houston scored at an elite clip whenever the ball ran through him, especially late. Durant’s gravity also shaped the final three minutes. His assist to Jabari Smith Jr. on a go-ahead three at 1:42 began the Rockets’ takeover, and Milwaukee simply couldn’t slow him down without sending extra bodies.

Even with the Bucks shooting 55.7% from the field, Durant’s shot creation neutralized Milwaukee’s advantage. His ability to get to his spots, mid-range pull-ups, drive-and-kicks, and manipulative pick-and-roll reads, was the focus of Houston’s comeback.

Sengun Wins His Star Duel With Dominant All-Around Night

Alperen Sengun was Houston’s force in the middle, finishing with 23 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists, and a +21, the highest mark among all Rockets players. He shot 10-of-15 (66.7%), added a three, and anchored Houston’s physicality advantage that turned the game in their favor.

His late-game push, scoring with 1:09 left, then converting a three-point play with 23 seconds remaining, was the difference in a game where Giannis had been overpowering early. Sengun also exploited Milwaukee’s lack of interior depth.

Houston grabbed 20 offensive rebounds compared to Milwaukee’s 7, and Sengun either created or cleaned up a large share of those second-chance looks. His playmaking from the elbow and short roll dismantled Milwaukee’s defensive coverages, and his efficiency complemented Durant perfectly. On a night when Houston out-rebounded Milwaukee 50-27, Sengun was the tone-setter.

Giannis Dominates, But Milwaukee’s Free-Throw Meltdown Costs Them

Giannis Antetokounmpo was sensational for 44 minutes: 37 points on 14-of-25 shooting, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and a block, an almost effortless downhill masterclass. Milwaukee shot nearly 56% from the field and hung around because Giannis kept putting pressure on the rim.

But the Bucks’ superstar faltered precisely when they needed him most, going 1-of-4 at the free-throw line in the final 89 seconds, part of Milwaukee’s crushing 14-of-24 (58.3%) performance. That free-throw collapse directly swung win probability.

With the Bucks trailing 113-111 and Antetokounmpo fouled with 1:29 remaining, he missed both shots, denying Milwaukee a chance to tie. He split another pair with 38 seconds left, cutting it to 117-114 instead of 117-115. Houston immediately capitalized. In a seven-point game, Milwaukee leaving 10 points at the line was not just costly, but fatal.

Houston’s Bench Swings The Energy Battle and Wins the Margins

While Durant and Sengun closed the door, Houston’s bench kept them in the fight through the middle quarters. Tari Eason delivered 6 points and 8 rebounds (including 2 offensive), while Steven Adams added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting with 6 rebounds.

Reed Sheppard was a major spark, scoring 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, hitting 4-of-6 from three, and finishing +3. This second unit generated pace, threes, and extra possessions, everything Houston lacked in their previous loss. The numbers underscore how much the bench shifted the game’s physicality.

The Rockets produced 58 points in the paint and a stunning 20 offensive rebounds, constantly extending possessions and wearing down a Bucks team that relies heavily on starters for rebounding. Milwaukee’s bench, despite a combined 46 points, didn’t impact the margins the same way.

Houston won second-chance points, interior scoring, and overall rebounding by massive gaps. The Rockets out-executee and also outworked the Bucks in every hustle category.