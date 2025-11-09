Blake Griffin Recalls The Night Evan Mobley Convinced Him His NBA Career Was Over

Blake Griffin reveals the quiet moment he knew it was over.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin (91) warms up before game six against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center.
Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

For most NBA players, the end doesn’t arrive with an announcement or a decline in stats, it arrives in a quiet, humbling moment on the court when you realize the game has simply moved on. For Blake Griffin, that moment came in Cleveland, during what would be his final NBA season with the Boston Celtics. The opponent? A young, energetic Evan Mobley, whose effortless athleticism made Griffin confront the truth he’d been avoiding.

“I was playing in Boston, which was my last year. We’re playing in Cleveland at the time. And I check into the game, a couple minutes left in the first quarter. Going up and down, got Evan Mobley, jumper, come back down, hook, come back down, put back, come back down. Somebody gets fouled and we’re both on the free-throw line. And I look over and Evan Mobley is like, and I was like, what’s wrong? What’s wrong with this guy?”

“And that’s kind of when I knew. I remember having that thought to myself on the free-throw line, like, this kid’s a freak, or I think it’s time for me to hang it up. And I realized it was time.”

That brief, almost mundane moment became Griffin’s silent farewell to the game he once electrified. The six-time All-Star, who once jumped over cars and dunked over defenders nightly, suddenly found himself watching a new generation take over—longer, faster, smoother. Evan Mobley, then in his third season, represented everything Griffin had been when he entered the league: youthful, athletic, and brimming with energy. The difference was that Griffin no longer had the legs to match it.

What makes the story poignant is how relatable it is to veterans across sports. Griffin’s tale came after Steve Nash shared his own ‘retirement realization’ moment, prompting other legends to reflect on when they knew it was time.

For Griffin, the irony was unmistakable. He had once been the Evan Mobley in someone else’s story, the young phenom making veterans question their place. His arrival in 2010 had transformed the Los Angeles Clippers from a punchline to ‘Lob City,’ and for a few seasons, he was one of the NBA’s most dominant and marketable players. Injuries robbed him of that explosiveness, and though he adapted his game in later years, the physical toll was undeniable.

By the time he joined Boston in 2022, Griffin was no longer the high-flying star he once was, but rather a respected veteran presence in the locker room. Yet even then, competitive fire can blur the line between decline and denial. Mobley’s endurance and agility stripped that illusion away in one ordinary possession.

In the end, Griffin’s retirement moment wasn’t about failure, it was about acceptance. The league he helped shape had evolved, and the torch had quietly passed, right there at the free throw line in Cleveland.

If there’s poetry in basketball, that was it: the veteran’s final realization coming not from a missed dunk or a painful injury, but from watching the next generation breathe easy where he could no longer catch his breath.

Vishwesha Kumar
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha's love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
