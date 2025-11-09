Cam Thomas Could Be At Risk Of Losing Starting Spot While Recovering From Injury

After a tenuous offseason with the Brooklyn Nets, 24-year-old guard Cam Thomas found himself returning to the franchise after accepting a qualifying offer. While his skill and potential effectively secured him a spot in the starting lineup, the situation may not be as clear-cut following recent developments.

Cam Thomas injured his left hamstring during the first quarter of a game against the Indiana Pacers last week. Although Thomas’ run-ins with hamstring injuries have previously kept him sidelined for extended periods, the guard remains confident about his ability to bounce back soon.

“It’s way different,” Thomas said. “It’s not as bad as the last one, I’ll say that. I dodged a bullet with that.”

Regardless of Thomas’ confidence, the guard is expected to miss three to four weeks before being re-evaluated. This leaves the Nets, who sit at 1-9 on the season, in a very vulnerable position. While the team’s performance without the 24-year-old guard hasn’t been ideal, there have been some recent developments that could be considered promising.

Nets rookie Egor Demin replaced Cam Thomas in the Nets’ starting lineup for the game against the Detroit Pistons. After posting eight points, seven assists, one steal, and only one turnover, albeit in a loss, there were some positive takeaways that could have an impact on Thomas’ position in the starting lineup.

Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez was particularly impressed with Demin’s defensive display. While speaking about the rookie’s defensive potential, he said, “His superpower on defense is his length and rebounding. And if you look at (Friday), he grabbed three rebounds. And he should be able to get a lot of deflections because … his length, his positioning on defense is very good. So, keep growing on that end of the floor for sure.”

While acknowledging that Demin still has room to grow, primarily in adapting to the pace and physicality of the league, Fernandez appeared intrigued by his potential.

Demin’s addition to the starting lineup hasn’t magically made the Nets any more competitive. With two losses during this stretch, Brooklyn still needs to make adjustments. However, considering his talent and his distinctly different play style from Cam Thomas, the team may see value in changing directions.

Is Cam Thomas’ Position At Risk?

There is enough evidence to suggest that Cam Thomas is an elite offensive player. However, the criticism about him highlights that he is limited in his own ways.

With averages of 21.4 points per game on 40.2% shooting overall, Thomas is a gifted scorer. But his average of 1.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, along with his limited defensive impact, doesn’t reflect well.

In this regard, the Nets may see more benefit in developing Demin, who has shown greater potential as a playmaker and defender. Given that the developmental route may be a process, the Nets may need to assess the situation carefully.

In the immediate context, there doesn’t appear to be any real threat to Thomas’ position in the starting lineup. Given that the 24-year-old is currently playing to prove himself worthy of a larger contract in free agency next season, he is likely to find ways to remain productive once he returns to action.