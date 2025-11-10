Anthony Edwards Relives Childhood Dream With Heartwarming Gesture Involving Young Fan

The Minnesota Timberwolves came away with a dominant 144-117 win against the Sacramento Kings, led by a strong performance from Anthony Edwards on Sunday night. While the win itself would be the primary talking point, there was another heartwarming moment worth noting.

During the final seconds of the game, Anthony Edwards called a young Kings fan over to the Wolves bench to give him his game jersey. During his postgame interview, the Wolves star was asked about the moment.

“It means a lot because I used to be at the game when KD came to play Atlanta for OKC, and I used to hope I could get a jersey,” said Edwards, recalling his childhood experiences. “But I was always in the nosebleeds. Just finding that one fan, he says he supports me a lot, and he was super happy to get my attention. So I was like, you know what, I’m gonna give my jersey tonight. Super happy”

Anthony Edwards calls a young Kings fan over to the Wolves’ bench to give him his jersey pic.twitter.com/t9FSJuFjWC — Timberwolves Clips (@WolvesClips) November 10, 2025

Anthony Edwards is known to be a fan of Kevin Durant. For the Wolves star, getting his idol’s jersey may have been a childhood dream. When considering that Edwards couldn’t fulfill a lot of his childhood dreams, from getting Durant’s jersey to buying a specific pair of Adidas shoes, his decision to give away his jersey seems to be rooted in empathy for young fans.

Although he couldn’t live out that dream himself, helping a young fan have his moment is a reminder that these small gestures go a long way.

Anthony Edwards Dominated Against Sacramento

The Sacramento Kings were thoroughly outplayed by the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. With Anthony Edwards leading the charge for Minnesota, the Wolves maintained a strong lead that only grew over the course of the game.

Edwards seems to have found his groove after returning from injury. After a 37-point outing against the Jazz in the previous game, the 24-year-old followed it up with 26 points, four rebounds, and five assists on 43.8% shooting from the floor and 45.5% from three-point range.

The Wolves’ star was closely supported by Jaden McDaniels (21 points and five rebounds), Julius Randle (19 points, six rebounds, four assists), and Rudy Gobert (19 points, 12 rebounds, and five blocks).

Through the first 10 games of the season, Edwards is averaging 25.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 51.2% shooting from the field. Given his goal of winning the MVP this season, Edwards is making solid progress in strengthening his case.

With a crucial win in the books, Minnesota has improved to 6-4 on the season, placing the team sixth in the Western Conference standings. As they look to build upon their current form, the Timberwolves will aim for another victory in their upcoming matchup against the Utah Jazz on Monday, Nov. 10, at 9 p.m. ET.