Spurs Player Grades: De’Aaron Fox And Victor Wembanyama Dominate Wizards To Boost Team Record To 21-7

On Sunday night, San Antonio took care of business, winning 124-113 over Washington with absolutely no doubt of the outcome. From the very first tip-off, it was obvious that the Spurs didn’t want to let the opponent hang around.

De’Aaron Fox was the engine behind it all. He controlled the game on both ends and was extremely efficient from the floor. Behind him, Victor Wembanyama didn’t need a full workload to leave his mark, while the rest of the rotation brought their usual energy.

At halftime, the score gap appeared to be substantial, and the second half was less about the intrigue of the game and more about getting things done. Spurs fans will be happy with this performance, and we dive right into the player ratings.

De’Aaron Fox: A

Game Stats: 27 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 1 BLK, 10-19 FG, 5-7 3-PT FG, 2-3 FT, 33 MIN

Fox dominated the game from the opening tip. He attacked with urgency, always a step ahead of defenders, and made Washington pay whenever they hesitated. What set him apart was his composure, he made quick, smart decisions, read defenses perfectly, and ran plays with precision. Every possession felt purposeful, and his energy set the tone for the entire team. There was a sense that when Fox was on the court, San Antonio was in control.

Stephon Castle: A

Game Stats: 18 PTS, 5 REB, 11 AST, 3 STL, 2 TOV, 4-16 FG, 1-5 3-PT FG, 9-13 FT, 32 MIN

Castle’s box score tells a story of patience and maturity. The shot wasn’t there for him most of the night, but it never rattled his approach. He continued to attack, collapse the defense, and find teammates in rhythm. His assist total wasn’t inflated – it was earned through repeated strong reads and an understanding of where the defense was vulnerable. Even on an inefficient shooting night, he controlled the flow.

Luke Kornet: A

Game Stats: 20 PTS, 12 REB, 1 BLK, 8-11 FG, 4-4 FT, 28 MIN

Kornet was the steadying presence in the middle that San Antonio needed. He worked tirelessly in the paint, positioned himself perfectly for rebounds, and finished efficiently around the rim. He wasn’t flashy, but he didn’t need to be, the kind of smart, consistent effort he displayed can swing the momentum of a game. Kornet’s presence gave the team a reliable anchor on both ends.

Victor Wembanyama: A

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST, 2 BLK, 2 TOV, 6-13 FG, 2-3 FT, 22 MIN

Wembanyama packed a lot into limited minutes. He protected the rim, erased second chances, and stayed disciplined defensively. Offensively, he picked his moments and didn’t force touches, which fit the flow of the game perfectly. His turnovers came from trying to make plays in traffic — a trade-off San Antonio will live with.

Harrison Barnes: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 5-11 FG, 2-6 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 26 MIN

Barnes delivered one of those performances that quietly holds everything together. He spaced the floor, knocked down open looks, and never stalled possessions. He didn’t force offense or hunt shots – he simply stayed ready and made Washington pay when they lost track of him. It won’t dominate headlines, but it’s the kind of contribution that adds up over a long season.

Kelly Olynyk: B+

Game Stats: 12 PTS, 9 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 4-6 FG, 2-2 3PT FG, 2-2 FT, 24 MIN

Olynyk was a reliable presence on offense, stretching the floor and hitting open shots when they came. He contributed on the boards and made sure defenses couldn’t ignore him. His performance didn’t jump off the stat sheet, but his impact was undeniable in keeping the offense balanced and versatile.

Devin Vassell: B

Game Stats: 11 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 3-11 FG, 2-7 3-PT FG, 3-3 FT, 31 MIN

Vassell never found a rhythm shooting, but he stayed engaged and didn’t drift. He attacked closeouts, competed defensively, and made sure his misses didn’t snowball into poor possessions. Not his sharpest night, but still a net-positive performance.

Keldon Johnson: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 1-6 FG, 1-6 3PT FG, 0-0 FT, 18 MIN

Johnson struggled to find his rhythm on offense. He tried to contribute but couldn’t make his shots fall, limiting his impact on the game. Despite effort and hustle, he wasn’t able to influence the flow the way he’s capable of on a better night.

Julian Champagnie: C

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 1-6 FG, 1-6 3PT FG, 0-0 FT, 18 MIN

Like the other players who earned a C grade, Champagnie couldn’t make enough shots, and we can safely give him his grade based on that.

Dylan Harper: D

Game Stats: 1 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 0-8 FG, 0-4 3PT FG, 1-2 FT, 18 MIN

Harper only earned 18 minutes, but he couldn’t get his offense going and committed two turnovers. Not the best game for him, so a D is fair.