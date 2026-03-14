Clippers vs. Kings Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Clippers host the Kings at Intuit Dome on Saturday, March 14, at 7:30 p.m. PT.

The Clippers come in at 34-32 and eighth in the West after beating the Bulls 119-108 on Friday night, while the Kings are 16-51 and 15th after a 117-109 loss to the Hornets on Wednesday.

The Clippers are 19-13 at home, the Kings are 5-28 on the road, and the season series is already 2-0 for the Clippers.

Kawhi Leonard is the clear headline guy here, and he has been playing like it. Leonard is averaging 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting 50.0% from the field, 37.9% from three, and 90.3% from the line.

Bennedict Mathurin gives the Clippers another real scoring wing, averaging 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 43.2% shooting and 33.2% from three.

The Kings still have enough individual creation to be annoying if the Clippers let this drift. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 49.2% shooting, while Russell Westbrook is putting up 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.5 assists on 43.1% from the field and 34.3% from three.

That is the basic tension in this game: the Clippers have the cleaner team profile, but the Kings still have enough downhill pressure and shot-making to punish sloppy stretches.

Injury Report

Clippers

Bradley Beal: Out (left hip fracture)

John Collins: Out (neck strain)

Darius Garland: Out (left toe injury management)

Yanic Konan Niederhauser: Out (right Lisfranc ligament tear)

Kings

Domantas Sabonis: Out (left knee meniscus repair)

Zach LaVine: Out (right 5th finger tendon repair)

De’Andre Hunter: Out (left eye retinal repair)

Keegan Murray: Out (left ankle sprain)

Patrick Baldwin Jr.: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Devin Carter: Out (right calf soreness)

Drew Eubanks: Out (left thumb soreness)

Malik Monk: Questionable (right ankle soreness)

Why The Clippers Have The Advantage

The Clippers have the stronger offensive base, and that matters a lot in a matchup like this. They own a 117.1 offensive rating, which ranks 12th in the league, and they are shooting 48.3% from the field. They also shoot 36.4% from three, which sits in the top tier league-wide. Against a Kings team with a 120.8 defensive rating, there is a pretty direct path to quality offense for four quarters.

The Clippers also play the kind of game that tends to expose weaker defenses. They are not fast, with a 96.43 pace, but they are efficient in the half-court and do not need chaos to score. That is important here because the Kings are allowing 120.88 points per game, one of the worst marks in the league, and their -10.2 net rating tells the same story. If the Clippers keep this in a controlled half-court game, the math leans their way heavily.

There is also a shot-quality edge that the Kings have not shown they can solve in this matchup. The Clippers are first in the league in free-throw percentage at 83.1%, and Leonard lives in the mid-range while still forcing help. Once help comes, Mathurin gives them another wing scorer who can attack closeouts and get downhill. The Kings have already lost both meetings in the season series, including a 131-90 game that got out of hand because the Clippers dictated shot profile and tempo.

And there is a simple form argument here, too. The Clippers are 7-3 in their last 10 and just handled the Bulls on the second night of this back-to-back spot in the schedule sequence, while the Kings are 4-6 in their last 10 and have been one of the weakest teams in the league all season. At some point, the cleanest read is still the best one: one team is fighting to hold a playoff position, and the other has spent most of the year getting buried on both ends.

Why The Kings Have The Advantage

The Kings’ best chance is to turn this into a pace game instead of a precision game. They play at a 99.64 pace, which is clearly faster than the Clippers’ 96.43 mark, and that matters because the Clippers are much more comfortable in slower, more deliberate possessions. If the Kings can speed this up with quick pushes off misses and live-ball turnovers, they can drag the Clippers out of their preferred rhythm.

There is also at least some playmaking edge if the game gets messy. The Kings average 25.3 assists per game, while the Clippers average 23.6, the fewest in the NBA. That does not automatically make the Kings the better offense, because they are not, but it does mean they have a better chance in a game where the ball is moving side to side, and the floor is less organized. Westbrook, especially, can create that kind of disorder if the Clippers do not get back cleanly.

The Clippers are also not perfect when it comes to taking care of the ball. They are at 14.7 turnovers per game, which ranks 13th highest in the league. For a team like the Kings, that is the opening. They do not have the defense to win a clean half-court matchup over 48 minutes, but they can create enough extra possessions to hang around if they force the Clippers into rushed reads and over-dribbling.

And the Kings still have enough individual shot-makers to make this uncomfortable for a half or more. DeRozan can still manufacture offense in ugly possessions, Westbrook can collapse the paint, and Monk can swing the game if that ankle holds up and his pull-up three is there. The Kings are not built to out-execute the Clippers possession by possession. Their advantage only exists if they make this looser, faster and more physical than the Clippers want.

X-Factors

Kris Dunn is a real tone-setter in this matchup. He is averaging 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, and the raw scoring is not the point. The Clippers need his point-of-attack defense on Westbrook, his ball pressure against the Kings’ guards, and just enough spot-up shooting to keep the floor balanced. If Dunn wins his minutes defensively, the Clippers can keep the game in the shape they want.

Jordan Miller matters because the Kings do not have much margin on the wing right now. Miller is averaging 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on 51.8% shooting. If he gives the Clippers efficient second-unit scoring and straight-line drives against a thin rotation, the non-Leonard minutes get much easier. That is where this game can break open.

Malik Monk is the Kings’ swing piece because he changes their offensive ceiling immediately. He is averaging 12.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, and he is one of the few Kings guards who can bend a defense with pull-up range and quick creation. If he plays and looks explosive, the Kings have a way to generate easier offense beyond DeRozan isolations and Westbrook drives. If he is limited, the shot-making burden gets much heavier.

Nique Clifford is the deeper X-factor, but he still matters in a game like this. Clifford is averaging 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. The Kings need connective pieces because they do not have enough healthy high-end talent right now. If Clifford defends cleanly, makes quick decisions, and hits the open shots, the Clippers will probably concede; the Kings can keep this more competitive than the talent gap suggests.

Prediction

This still looks like a Clippers control game. They are the better offensive team by a wide margin, they already have two wins in the season series, and the Kings come in with a 120.8 defensive rating, a -10.2 net rating, and a 5-28 road record. The Kings can make this noisy for stretches if Westbrook gets downhill and Monk is fully functional, but the cleaner bet is Leonard carrying the better team through a game that should tilt in the second half.

Prediction: Clippers 120, Kings 109