Celtics Legend Gives Jaylen Brown A Reality Check: “That’s Jayson Tatum’s Team”

Boston Celtics legend Robert Parish did not mince words when discussing the team’s leadership dynamic. While Jaylen Brown has produced one of the best seasons of his career, the Hall of Famer believes the franchise still belongs to Jayson Tatum.

Speaking on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Parish pushed back against the growing narrative that Brown’s breakout campaign might have shifted the balance of power in Boston. In his view, the discussion should not even be close.

“Whether Jayson’s teammates admit it or not, that’s Jayson Tatum’s team, period. With all due respect to what Brown is doing and what he has done, the best player on that team is Jayson Tatum. It’s Jayson Tatum’s team. That’s Jayson Tatum’s team. It’s his team, period.”

Parish’s comments arrive during a remarkable season for Brown. With Tatum sidelined for much of the year while recovering from the Achilles injury he suffered during last postseason, Brown stepped into the role of Boston’s primary engine.

The results have been impressive. Brown is averaging 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 47.9% from the field and 34.7% from three-point range. His production has not just filled a scoring void. It has kept the Celtics firmly among the elite teams in the Eastern Conference.

Boston currently sits at 43-23, good for the second seed in the conference. That record is especially notable given the level of roster turnover the team faced heading into the season.

The Celtics entered the year without key contributors such as Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, both of whom departed during the offseason. Combined with Tatum’s extended absence, the roster suddenly looked far less stable than the championship group Boston fielded the year before.

Many analysts predicted a drop in the standings. Some even projected the Celtics to slip into the play-in range. Instead, Brown elevated his game and kept Boston competitive near the top of the conference. Night after night, he carried the offensive burden. Brown handled the ball more often, created for teammates, and embraced the responsibility that comes with being the focal point of an elite team’s attack. His consistency turned him into a legitimate MVP candidate.

Even so, Parish believes Brown’s impressive run does not change the broader picture.

Before the injury, Tatum had firmly established himself as the franchise cornerstone. The six-time All-Star has built one of the strongest resumes of any young star in the league. He has already earned five All-NBA selections, including four straight First Team appearances.

Even so, the situation inside Boston could become more complicated as the season progresses. Tatum has recently returned to the lineup and is slowly being reintegrated into the rotation. The Celtics are carefully managing his workload, limiting his minutes as he works back into game shape.

The bigger challenge lies in restoring the balance between the two stars. During Tatum’s absence, Brown functioned as the clear centerpiece of the offense. He controlled possessions and dictated the team’s rhythm. Bringing Tatum back into that system will require an adjustment period as responsibilities shift once again.

For Boston, though, the larger goal remains unchanged.

Brown has proven he can lead when the moment demands it. Tatum has already established himself as the face of the franchise. If the Celtics hope to contend for another title, they will need both stars operating at an elite level once the playoffs arrive.

In the end, Parish’s blunt assessment may reflect Boston’s past more than its present. The Celtics’ future likely depends not on choosing between Tatum and Brown, but on how well the two continue to thrive together.