3-Team Trade Idea Could Help Cavaliers Turn Season Around; Kings Secure Future

After securing the No. 1 spot last year, the Cleveland Cavaliers were initially projected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season. Unfortunately, after a 136-125 loss to the Chicago Bulls, their third consecutive one in this stretch, the situation isn’t looking as promising for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers look uncertain this season. Despite Donovan Mitchell’s individual brilliance, the team has struggled. Although a 15-14 record at this stage seems promising, given that they are seventh in the East, the Cavaliers can certainly hope to do better.

Rumors have already begun circulating about potential changes in the future. Although it has only been two months since the 2025-26 season began, considering the team’s performance, it is understandable why the ownership would want to shake things up.

Facing a need to make some improvements to the roster, we explore a three-team trade idea that could help the Cavaliers make the necessary upgrades. Here’s a potential trade package featuring the Sacramento Kings and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Proposed Trade Details

Trail Blazers Receive: Darius Garland, Devin Carter, 2031 first-round pick, 2027 second-round pick (CHA)

Cavaliers Receive: Jrue Holiday, Keon Ellis, 2028 first-round pick (ORL)

Kings Receive: Scoot Henderson

Why Would The Kings Do This Trade?

The Sacramento Kings have only one reason to make this trade: rebuild.

For the Kings, this trade could help them begin their rebuilding process. Rumors have already suggested that the franchise is open to the idea of a roster overhaul. With Keegan Murray and Nique Clifford being the only “untouchable” assets, Sacramento also seems prepared to change directions.

On this note, acquiring a player such as Scoot Henderson could be intriguing. Henderson, despite his run-ins with injuries, is a young guard with immense potential. Considering Sacramento’s need for a star-caliber point guard, especially since trading De’Aaron Fox last season, Henderson could be an interesting replacement.

Henderson seems to have a limited role in the Trail Blazers’ rotation. Although he’s averaging 13.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game this season, he could earn more playing time on a rebuilding team.

Why Would The Trail Blazers Do This Trade?

The Portland Trail Blazers have looked competitive this season, currently holding the tenth spot in the Western Conference standings. Considering that they could legitimately steal a playoff spot later in the season, the Blazers could be ambitious and make some upgrades.

While Portland features some talented scorers, the team’s offense has been relatively inconsistent. With an offensive rating of 113.6, Portland is currently ranked 18th in the league. Adding a gifted point guard such as Darius Garland could certainly help address this.

Garland is an elite playmaking guard with impressive scoring ability. Though injuries have limited his production this season, averaging 16.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game, he is capable of being productive when healthy.

With players such as Jerami Grant, Deni Avdija, and Shaedon Sharpe driving the scoring for Portland, acquiring Garland could help increase their overall output.

Along with Garland, the Blazers would also acquire a solid two-way asset in Devin Carter. Carter hasn’t been noteworthy this season, averaging 3.6 points, 1.4 assists, and 0.7 steals per game. However, having scored in double figures in his last two outings, Carter could be worth investing in if he receives more minutes in the rotation.

Why Would The Cavaliers Do This Trade?

The Cavaliers are at a rough point in the season. A series of poor performances, primarily due to Evan Mobley’s absence and Garland’s struggles with consistency, has raised concerns about the team’s future.

Although rumors have been on the rise, for obvious reasons, embracing a rebuild would be overkill. Since it is still early in the campaign, Cleveland can still course-correct by making the right tweaks. Thus, adding a veteran like Jrue Holiday and an elite 3-and-D player such as Keon Ellis may prove worthwhile.

For the 2025-26 season, Holiday is averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. The two-time All-Star has cemented his reputation as one of the best two-way guards in the league. This could be a factor in improving Cleveland’s defensive rating of 113.9 (15th in the NBA).

As a two-time champion, his title experience could prove valuable. When considering how he has transformed Portland, even at this stage in his career, there is reason to believe he could do the same for Cleveland.

Ellis’ addition further fortifies the Cavs’ defense. As a reliable wing and point-of-attack defender, Ellis could strengthen Cleveland’s second unit, especially when playing alongside a solid two-way point guard in Lonzo Ball.

This season hasn’t been promising for Ellis, unfortunately. Having seen his role with the Kings reduced, he is only averaging 5.3 points and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Regardless, he continues to garner trade interest from teams, suggesting that he could have value in a different system.

What Do The Cavaliers Need Most?

The Cleveland Cavaliers boast an impressive roster on paper. With depth across the board, there is no real reason to suggest why the Cavs are in their current position. Hence, the real issue seems to be consistency.

Donovan Mitchell has been one of the best offensive players in the league this season. Unfortunately, the lack of consistent support has often been Cleveland’s undoing. Although Garland shone in Cleveland’s loss to the Bulls, without Mitchell and Mobley on the floor, the Cavaliers looked outmatched.

In December, the Cavs have posted a 3-5 record. Given how surprisingly competitive the East has been, it is unlikely for the team to enter the top six without making some adjustments.

While adding the right personnel, especially on the defensive end, could address some issues, what the team really needs is to form a winning habit again.