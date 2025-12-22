NBA Fans React To Bronny James’ Impressive Game Against Victor Oladipo For South Bay Lakers In G League

NBA fans react to Bronny James Jr.'s impressive performance for the South Bay Lakers against Victor Oladipo's Wisconsin Herd in the NBA G League.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Chaitanya Dadhwal
The South Bay Lakers faced the Wisconsin Herd tonight in the G League’s Winter Showcase. The Lakers defeated the Herd 131-119 to come away with the win.

This game was noteworthy because it saw Bronny James face off against veteran NBA talent in Victor Oladipo, the former All-Star who currently plays for the Herd.

James, who has been assigned to the G League by the Lakers, dropped 15 points, five assists, and three rebounds while shooting 6-of-13 from the floor and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. NBA fans saw his performance against the former All-Star and expressed their opinions on social media.

“He is a G League demon.”

“Quietly solid. And that’s exactly what he needs right now.”

“Can’t they just leave him there till season’s end?”

“This is how you earn respect. Minutes, impact, efficiency.”

Some fans were also shocked to see Victor Oladipo playing in the G League. The former All-Star finished the game with 19 points, four rebounds, and three assists while shooting 8-of-18 from the field and 3-of-9 from the three-point line.

“Victor being in the G League is crazy.”

“Victor Oladipo is in the G-League? I didn’t know he was still playing.”

“Man, get Dipo out of the G League asap.”

Several such reactions flooded social media after Bronny’s highlight video went viral against the former NBA player.

 

The Lakers’ young player lost his place in the regular rotation for the main roster after they became fully healthy near the middle of November. Subsequently, he was assigned to the G League to replace his father on their roster.

He had created a solid impression on JJ Reddick before being assigned to the G League for his development.

For the Lakers this season, Bronny averages 1.9 points, 1.5 assists, and 0.6 rebounds while shooting 32.3% from the field in 14 games played. While his offensive impact clearly needs some work, the basic start of it all for him is gaining confidence.

In the six games he has played for the South Bay-based affiliate of the Lakers so far this season, he has averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 35.6% from the field.

There was a viral incident earlier this season where JJ Redick was angry at Bronny James for not shooting a wide-open shot during the game. Such instances reflected a lack of confidence in him. But performances like tonight show a steady gain in confidence while facing NBA-level talent.

The South Bay Lakers were led in scoring by RJ Davis, who came off the bench in this game and dropped 25 points and nine assists while shooting 9-of-15 from the field. They are now set to face the Oklahoma City Blue in their final game of the calendar year on December 27.

ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
