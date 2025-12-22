NBA Fans React To Bronny James’ Impressive Game Against Victor Oladipo For South Bay Lakers In G League

The South Bay Lakers faced the Wisconsin Herd tonight in the G League’s Winter Showcase. The Lakers defeated the Herd 131-119 to come away with the win.

This game was noteworthy because it saw Bronny James face off against veteran NBA talent in Victor Oladipo, the former All-Star who currently plays for the Herd.

James, who has been assigned to the G League by the Lakers, dropped 15 points, five assists, and three rebounds while shooting 6-of-13 from the floor and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. NBA fans saw his performance against the former All-Star and expressed their opinions on social media.

“He is a G League demon.”

“Quietly solid. And that’s exactly what he needs right now.”

“Can’t they just leave him there till season’s end?”

“This is how you earn respect. Minutes, impact, efficiency.”

Some fans were also shocked to see Victor Oladipo playing in the G League. The former All-Star finished the game with 19 points, four rebounds, and three assists while shooting 8-of-18 from the field and 3-of-9 from the three-point line.

“Victor being in the G League is crazy.”

“Victor Oladipo is in the G-League? I didn’t know he was still playing.”

“Man, get Dipo out of the G League asap.”

Several such reactions flooded social media after Bronny’s highlight video went viral against the former NBA player.

Bronny James and RJ Davis led the South Bay Lakers to a win over Victor Oladipo and the Wisconsin Herd 🔥👀 @nbagleague 🚨 RJ Davis: 25 PTS and 9 AST off the bench

🚨 Kobe Bufkin: 23 PTS and 4 AST

🚨 Bronny James: 15 PTS and 5 AST pic.twitter.com/OU2nAhZH0S — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 22, 2025

The Lakers’ young player lost his place in the regular rotation for the main roster after they became fully healthy near the middle of November. Subsequently, he was assigned to the G League to replace his father on their roster.

He had created a solid impression on JJ Reddick before being assigned to the G League for his development.

For the Lakers this season, Bronny averages 1.9 points, 1.5 assists, and 0.6 rebounds while shooting 32.3% from the field in 14 games played. While his offensive impact clearly needs some work, the basic start of it all for him is gaining confidence.

In the six games he has played for the South Bay-based affiliate of the Lakers so far this season, he has averaged 9.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 35.6% from the field.

There was a viral incident earlier this season where JJ Redick was angry at Bronny James for not shooting a wide-open shot during the game. Such instances reflected a lack of confidence in him. But performances like tonight show a steady gain in confidence while facing NBA-level talent.

The South Bay Lakers were led in scoring by RJ Davis, who came off the bench in this game and dropped 25 points and nine assists while shooting 9-of-15 from the field. They are now set to face the Oklahoma City Blue in their final game of the calendar year on December 27.