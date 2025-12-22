Nikola Jokic Reveals His Second Signature Shoe “The Joker II”

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic launched his line of signature shoes named “The Joker” while partnering with the global sports brand 361 Degrees last year. Following the success of his first signature shoe with the brand, Jokic recently held a press conference to unveil his second line of shoes, “The Joker II.”

Nikola Jokic hyped up the make of the shoes while speaking with the media. He explained:

“I would ask them, ‘Can we do something different?’ This year, the logo is on the side, not at the top. The shoe base is a little bit different than the previous year. And I don’t know how, the last shoe was really comfortable, but somehow they made it even- I feel like I’m on a cloud.”

“I don’t know what they did. They told me they used this material. I don’t understand much,” he joked. “I just know that they’re comfortable.”

Nikola Jokic was joined by his Nuggets teammate, Aaron Gordon, who is also partnered with 361 Degrees. Together, the two praised the brand’s commitment to creating the best shoes.

“It’s great to have AG [Gordon] on my side and represent the people that have an amazing passion for the game,” Jokic shared. “They truly want to make the shoes as best possible for us. I think there’s a humanity that sometimes is a unique feeling that someone is doing something for you.”

Nikola Jokic Joined 361 Degrees Because Of Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic signed with 361 Degrees back in 2023, effectively moving from the sports apparel giant, Nike, to go in a different direction. Although this could be considered a shocking move for one of the biggest names in basketball, Jokic recently revealed that Aaron Gordon helped in making the decision.

“He was in China, and he told me, ‘You need to try it. You need to try it.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ Then he made a connection with the 361 family. Since that day, it’s always been respectful, and there’s always been communication. We didn’t have one kind of bad day in 2-3 years. So from my side, we have an amazing relationship, and I think it can get even better.”

With 361 Degrees quickly becoming a rising name in the market and Nikola Jokic’s popularity growing in China, the partnership has undoubtedly been beneficial to both parties. However, signing one of the game’s most dominant players is a bonus.

Jokic is one of the many athletes currently being sponsored by a Chinese sports brand. With the likes of Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, and even Austin Reaves on that list, there genuinely appears to be a paradigm shift in the world of sports sponsorships.

With “The Joker II” expected to drop on Monday at a retail price of $129, Jokic’s second pair of signature shoes could garner significant public interest.