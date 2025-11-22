Bronny James Says He Is Focusing On Off Ball Growth After Talks With JJ Redick

Bronny James isn’t of the mindset that his move back to his G League was easy, but he’s not treating it like a setback. After his assignment to the South Bay Lakers, the 21-year-old explained the conversation that influenced his decision, and it came straight from head coach JJ Redick. The message wasn’t about minutes or demotion. It was about evolution.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m trying to focus now on bettering myself off the ball. Me and JJ has talked about how, like you said, all the ball handlers on the parent team and stuff like that. So I got to learn, be effective off the ball and have a 0.5 mentality. So I’m trying to get better at that, but some on-ball guard is needed at the G. So just trying to produce as much as I can.”

Bronny said the biggest focus now is learning how to play without the ball. On a Lakers roster with Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James all operating as heavy on-ball creators, that skill has become the key to earning real rotation time.

That’s what JJ Redick wants to see from Bronny. The Lakers don’t need another ball handler. They need someone who cuts, who relocates, defends at a high level, and makes quick decisions. Bronny admitted he hesitated in that role earlier this season, most noticeably during his start against Milwaukee when he passed up an open shot while trying to reset the play. Redick wants to get that hesitation out of him completely. The G League offers him the freedom to fail, try again, and build confidence without the pressure of a win-now environment.

The difference this time is that Redick is hands-on. He showed up in person to watch Bronny and rookie forward Adou Thiero in their G League debut, which says everything about the plan. He wasn’t there for support. He was there to make sure Bronny was applying the instructions he had been given.

And early signs were encouraging.

Bronny finished his first game back with 15 points, eight assists, and four rebounds on 5-for-10 shooting, looked far more confident pulling the trigger, and brought real activity on defense. He came up with three steals and a block, the kind of disruptive energy Redick believes can be Bronny’s ticket onto the main roster. His role isn’t meant to mirror Luka or Reaves.

It’s meant to resemble players like Marcus Smart, guards who tilt possessions with pressure rather than usage.

Thiero delivered too, scoring 19 points and matching Bronny’s energy on the defensive end. The two led South Bay to a 20-point win over Santa Cruz, and more importantly, they played the exact roles the Lakers hope they can eventually fill at the NBA level.

None of this guarantees a fast return. Redick wants consistency, and the organization is being patient with their second-round picks. Developing talent is one of the few ways a capped-out contender can stay competitive. If Bronny and Thiero grow into reliable rotation players, it stabilizes the roster and helps the Lakers avoid burning assets in trades.

Bronny knows the path he’s being asked to walk. He knows the team wants him to grow into a defender, a cutter, a connector, not a full-time facilitator.

Whether he succeeds depends on how quickly he can master that off-ball role. But this time, with clearer direction and a coach invested in his development, he has a real lane to follow.