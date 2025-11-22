Joy Taylor Explains Why She Doesn’t Want To Have Kids

Joy Taylor says she loves kids but never wants her own.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Joy Taylor has never been someone who nitpicks around uncomfortable conversations, and her latest take on the Two Personal Show made that clear again. Sitting with Kendra G, Taylor spoke openly about something people don’t talk about: She doesn’t want children. Not someday, not maybe, not even with the right man and right circumstances.

“What I’m saying is there are men who will be like, I want to have children, but don’t talk about the wife, marriage, family part. Just like, I need to have kids to carry on my legacy.”

“I have this conversation with men a lot because for whatever reason I look like a breeder and people like will argue with me about having kids… No, I wouldn’t do it. A terrible person.”

“I love children. I don’t want to have them.”

There wasn’t any pause or a very long explanation behind it. But the reasoning did strike a chord because it pushed against an idea that almsot every person in the world treats as a rule. Taylor said she thinks the obsession with “legacy” is badly misplaced, and a lot of people use it as a convenient excuse for why they feel obligated to have kids.

It was vintage Joy: blunt, funny, and clear. She dug deeper into the legacy idea, calling it ‘total bulls**t’ and pointing out that most people won’t be remembered the way they think they will. She joked that five generations from now, no one is sitting around talking about ‘Grandma Joy.’

Even if they did mention her once in two hundred years, she said, it wouldn’t mean anything in the grand scheme of life.

What she pushed back against wasn’t parenthood. It was ego. She stressed the difference between wanting a family out of genuine desire and having kids because you think your name deserves to live forever.

That line summed it up. No judgment. No bitterness. Just one woman saying she’s choosing a life that fits her and refusing to apologize for it.

Taylor has become known for these moments. Her takes on dating, lifestyle, and the pressure placed on women have gone viral multiple times this year, from joking about showing up with a seventy-year-old man ‘who has a plane,’ to breaking down why so many social expectations don’t actually make sense.

Her comments about legacy weren’t meant as shock value. They were a challenge to a belief many people accept without thinking. She wasn’t telling anyone not to have kids. She was telling people to stop pretending that parenthood is the only meaningful path, or that wanting something different means something is missing.

