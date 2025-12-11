Shaquille O’Neal Reacts To His Controversial Photo With Friend’s Wife

Former Los Angeles Lakers center and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal recently found himself in a controversial situation. After one of his friends’ wives posted a picture of the two on social media, O’Neal copped a lot of flak from fans in the comments. However, once a blog website chose to react to the story, the big man shared a heated response.

For context, Shaquille O’Neal recently appeared in a photo with a woman identified by sources as Monique Martin, who happens to be the owner of Famous Ink, a Florida-based sports memorabilia and management company.

In Martin’s post, she was posed in front of O’Neal, who had his arms around her. She captioned it saying, “My favorite guy is back in town, and of course he stopped by to see his favorite people!! Class act always, which is why I love seeing that face pop in!!!”

While the post itself seemed fairly tame, a website named “The 4th Quarter TV” reposted the image and captioned it, “Shaq recently pulled up on a man’s wife, and she had this to say.”

Needless to say, such a statement garnered a heated reaction from Shaquille O’Neal, who shut down all the rumors by commenting, “Yes, my boy’s wife. I can tell y’all site is broke and needs money. Nice try. This is the reason y’all are always gonna be a broke blog. Thanks for making me more money though #dummies.”

In typical fashion, O’Neal didn’t hold back while shutting down the blog’s attempts to peddle the rumors. Unfortunately, the impact may have already been felt as Martin has since deactivated her Instagram account.

Shaquille O’Neal Has A History Of Clapping Back

Aside from being one of the most dominant big men in NBA history, Shaquille O’Neal has also established himself as a lethal opponent in verbal duels. When it comes to the art of roasting someone, few are as effective as O’Neal.

Some of the big man’s most memorable jibes have involved NBA players. However, his banter with Charles Barkley has also made for some solid content for fans of “Inside the NBA”.

Outside of this, Shaquille O’Neal has also been quick to put random people online in their place. When a recent rumor broke out that O’Neal was involved with 21-year-old OnlyFans model Sophie Rain, O’Neal hilariously called out the person who spread the rumor by threatening to date his mother.

Aside from his penchant for comebacks, however, O’Neal has also developed a reputation for being a decent individual. With several stories highlighting his acts of random kindness, it is evident that the big man leads a meaningful life even off the court.