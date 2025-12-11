The Clippers Should Target A 25.8 PPG Forward To Bolster Their Scoring

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently a team in disarray. Given that they are currently placed 14th in the Western Conference standings with a 6-18 record, it can be said that the Clippers are far from being in a favorable position.

Almost two months into the regular season, Los Angeles appears to be on the verge of breaking things up. With Chris Paul’s sudden dismissal, the possibility of a rebuild doesn’t seem to be off the table. Although players such as James Harden and Kawhi Leonard would naturally end up on the trade block, there could still be a way for Los Angeles to turn its season around.

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel noted that the Clippers could look to shop John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic in an attempt to make upgrades. He wrote, “Out of all the players the Clippers could potentially pursue utilizing the contracts of Collins and Bogdanovic, Porter certainly stands out in terms of his value and how well he has played this season.”

With Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. being presented as a potential trade target, we explore a trade package that would enable the Clippers to acquire him.

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Michael Porter Jr., Noah Clowney

Brooklyn Nets Receive: John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, 2031 first-round pick

Why The Nets Do This Deal?

The Brooklyn Nets are currently placed 13th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 6-17 record. Given that the team is unlikely to contend for a playoff spot, it seems more likely that they will continue building through the draft.

With this in mind, a trade proposal of this nature has some merit. While a future first-round pick has value, John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic may also be solid assets.

Collins’ expiring contract is worth $26.5 million and would provide the Nets with significant cap flexibility next summer. Meanwhile, Bogdanovic, who has two years left on his contract, will enable Brooklyn to shed another $16.6 million in salary in the summer of 2027.

From a rotation perspective, Bogdanovic is less likely to have an impact. Although his averages of 9.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game could be worthwhile, the Nets may not be as inclined to use him in their lineups. However, with Noah Clowney’s departure in this scenario, Collins may earn a bigger role in the rotation.

While he hasn’t been as impressive with the Clippers this season, averaging 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game on 49.8% shooting from the field and 31.0% from three-point range, there is reason to believe that he could emerge as a valuable asset when given more opportunities to showcase his talent.

How Do The Clippers Benefit From This Trade?

For the Clippers, the acquisitions of Michael Porter Jr. and Noah Clowney could be significant in several ways. Apart from helping the roster get younger, both Porter Jr. and Clowney could help improve the team’s offensive production. Considering that the Clippers currently post an offensive rating of 113.4 (19th in the NBA), this trade could be in their best interests.

With Collins on the way out, the Clippers would need a solid forward to replace him. In this regard, Clowney, a 21-year-old power forward with floor-spacing upside, may be quite valuable.

Clowney has shown a lot of growth this season, posting averages of 13.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game on 41.7% shooting from the field and 36.1% from three-point range. Although his limited experience could result in a smaller role in the rotation, he possesses the tools to be a valuable asset for the Clippers.

While Clowney’s addition primarily has developmental value, the decisive element for the Clippers in this scenario is Michael Porter Jr.’s arrival.

The 27-year-old forward has positioned himself as one of the most gifted offensive players in the league. While possessing elite sharpshooting skill, rebounding ability, and strong off-ball movement, he could fit right in next to a playmaker like James Harden.

Since joining the Nets this season, Porter Jr. has embraced his role as a scorer, averaging 25.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game on 49.6% shooting from the field and 39.2% from three-point range. As a promising asset on the offensive end, the Clippers could seek to improve by adding him to their lineup.

The Clippers May Struggle To Make This Deal

Although this deal could be highly beneficial for the Los Angeles Clippers, they may face some challenges in acquiring Michael Porter Jr.

The issues primarily stem from Porter Jr.’s role as the offensive focal point for Brooklyn. Hence, even with a package including a first-round draft pick and high-value expiring contracts, the Nets may not be satisfied with this deal.

There is also no guarantee that Porter Jr.’s addition would transform Los Angeles into a playoff contender. Given the Clippers’ current inconsistencies, it is uncertain how a player like Porter Jr. would fare in such a system.

With these variables in mind, it would appear that the best course of action for Los Angeles would be to undergo a roster overhaul.