3 Blockbuster Trade Ideas To Save The Clippers’ Season

Heading into the 2025-26 season, the Los Angeles Clippers were projected to have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA. With some key offseason signings, such as Chris Paul, Bradley Beal, and Brook Lopez, many expected the Clippers to be among the most competitive teams in the Western Conference.

While initially promising, Los Angeles has faced a rude awakening in the early segment of the new campaign. With injuries taking their toll and the team struggling to find its stride, the Clippers have fallen to 5-15 on the season, including a four-game losing streak after their latest 114-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Clippers are currently placed 13th in the West. Although the superstar pair of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden has been impressive, the contributions from the rest of the team have been insufficient.

With an offensive rating of 113.6 (20th) and a defensive rating of 119.4 (25th), L.A. is far from being competitive. Given the necessity to make upgrades, here are three trade ideas that could potentially save Los Angeles’ season.

The Clippers Bring In Youth Energy

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton

Brooklyn Nets Receive: John Collins, Brook Lopez, Derrick Jones Jr., Bogdan Bogdanovic, 2031 first-round pick

This trade scenario would be a deliberate effort on the Clippers’ part to get younger. By moving a majority of their veterans, L.A. would be adding two immensely talented young players with impressive offensive and defensive upside.

For the Nets, this trade would allow them to stack short-term contracts along with a valuable first-round pick. A reunion with Brook Lopez may also be viewed favorably, given his past achievements with the franchise.

For the Clippers, acquiring Nic Claxton and Michael Porter Jr. has considerable merit.

Claxton has positioned himself as an athletic center with incredible potential as a lob threat and as a rim protector. With averages of 13.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game on 55.0% shooting from the field this season, he could prove to be a huge boost to the second unit.

Given that he would likely be paired with Harden, the duo could prove to be lethal in pick-and-roll sets for the Clippers. He could also be paired with Ivica Zubac in the frontcourt in some rotations. This would significantly increase Los Angeles’ interior presence and defense.

While adding Claxton primarily provides a defensive boost, Michael Porter Jr.’s acquisition serves to improve the team’s offensive production. As one of the most prolific young scorers in the NBA, Porter Jr. has flourished in his role as an offensive threat with the Nets.

Given that he was expected to improve upon his figures from last season, his current averages of 24.3 points and 7.4 rebounds per game on 48.3% shooting from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc certainly impress.

Considering that he primarily plays off-the-ball, he could seamlessly slot into the starting lineup to bolster the Clippers’ scoring alongside Harden and Leonard. Although it could also lead to a drop-off in production for the two stars, the overall impact could be positive.

The Clippers Bring In A Third Star

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: LaMelo Ball, Tidjane Salaun

Charlotte Hornets Receive: John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Chris Paul, 2030 first-round pick

This trade scenario enables Los Angeles to acquire another young star, thereby strengthening its existing core. With LaMelo Ball already being mentioned in trade packages with the Clippers, this move may align well for both parties.

For the Hornets, this trade has some merit. While replacing Tidjane Salaun with John Collins could be a notable upgrade, the real benefit lies in the acquisition of Chris Paul and the first-round pick.

Given the recent rise of Kon Knueppel, bringing in a crafty veteran such as Paul to mentor him could be beneficial. Additionally, by adding a reliable bench scorer such as Bogdan Bogdanovic, Charlotte would solidify its bench unit as well.

For the Clippers, adding Salaun would have little value aside from filling the vacancy left by Collins’ departure. But acquiring LaMelo Ball could effectively change the course of their season.

Ball is an immensely gifted young player. Although his work ethic, decision-making, and availability raise some concerns, joining a team led by two superstar veterans may be in his best interest.

Given that he would be paired with Harden in the backcourt, the 24-year-old may see a shift in performance. By embracing a role as a scorer, he could improve upon his current averages of 19.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game.

Although his shooting figures of 37.9% from the field and 28.1% from beyond the arc raise some concerns at this stage, Ball may see improvements by joining a different system.

Los Angeles Goes For A Star Big Man

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Domantas Sabonis

Sacramento Kings Receive: John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kobe Brown, 2031 first-round pick

This trade scenario may be the most realistic given the current context involving the Sacramento Kings. As the franchise prepares for a full-scale rebuild, three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis becomes a viable target in trade negotiations.

Should the Kings enter a rebuild phase, acquiring expiring contracts such as Collins and Kobe Brown appears to be in their best interests. In this regard, even a short-term contract such as Bogdanovic’s two-year deal may be of some intrigue. However, it remains clear that the franchise will be interested in the future first-round pick Los Angeles would include in this package.

For the Clippers, acquiring Domantas Sabonis could be a significant move. As one of the premier big men in the NBA, adding a player like Sabonis could boost the team’s inside presence, rebounding, and overall offensive production.

By having him partner up with Zubac in the frontcourt, effectively shifting Sabonis to power forward, Los Angeles would boast one of the most formidable big man duos in the league. Given that he is averaging 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on 51.0% shooting this season, his addition would undoubtedly help the Clippers turn things around.

Should The Clippers Pursue Trades?

At the current juncture, the Clippers are far from being in a favorable position. Although James Harden and Ivica Zubac’s individual performances have been noteworthy, the Clippers as a unit haven’t showcased enough to indicate that they can compete with the top-tier teams in the conference.

On this note, a trade seems inevitable for the Clippers. It is simply a matter of who they trade for and the pieces they give up that would eventually define their trajectory for the rest of the season.