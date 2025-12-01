Clippers Urged To Trade Kawhi Leonard And James Harden; Paul Pierce Raises Objection

Former NBA player Danny Green urges the Clippers to trade Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and anyone else possible to potentially start a rebuild. Paul Pierce raises an objection that the Clippers might have to go through with this.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
6 Min Read
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) in the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Intuit Dome.
Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Clippers franchise is in shambles due to their abysmal start to this season. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden have voiced their concerns over the situation being “difficult” and the team needing “more talent.”

But the harsh truth here seems to be that the situation has become irretrievable in the locker room, and the franchise should consider blowing it up. That’s the common perception among experts and analysts that the Clippers should trade everyone and rebuild from scratch or at least trade their superstars to get some assets.

Among the experts who agree with this opinion is Danny Green, the three-time NBA champion. Green recently spoke about the Clippers’ situation following the comments from Kawhi Leonard and James Harden, and strongly supported that they should trade everyone, including their superstars.

“I was trying to find a word, a nice way to say how terrible [the franchise has been],” said Green on his ‘No Fouls Given’ podcast with Paul Pierce and Big Wos.

“I kind of feel bad for him,” says Green while watching Harden’s comments on the situation being “difficult” in the Clippers franchise. “I feel bad for James. James got traded there. He thought he was going to play with Kawhi and a certain company. They had a good year last year.”

“And he’s never missed the playoffs. I don’t think he’s ever missed the playoffs. I could be mistaken, but I know up until like 15 years, he’s always been in the playoffs. This will be the first year in 17 years,” said Green as he predicted that the Clippers would not make the playoffs this season.

The former NBA veteran thus indicated that even Harden does not seem happy on the Clippers anymore and hence claims that he should be traded before losing all trade value since he’s on the tail end of the prime of his career and may never be in a better position to compete for a championship.

Green went on to highlight by reading Harden’s body language that he is clearly frustrated with his championship potential on a team that can barely make the playoffs now. The former NBA player then addressed Kawhi Leonard and the situation with the rest of the roster.

He suggested that the Clippers should trade everyone on their roster, including Leonard and Harden. It was at this point that Pierce interjected and pointed out how trading away your superstars could be extra costly for the Clippers, who have just built a new arena and need the revenue.

“They got to they got to blow everything to try to get something back,” suggested Green. “So, who do you trade?” responded Pierce.

“Everybody,” says Green confidently. “You can’t trade Kawhi,” says Pierce.

“Why the f**k not? You could trade anybody. Man, listen. You got a new building. You still have to sell some tickets. You’re not giving them up just to anybody,” explained Pierce.

“I mean, at this point right now, you’re not getting anybody in the building anyway. Give a damn who’s on the squad. They are losing every game, it looks like,” Green further added.

Green believes that now is the best time to blow up the roster, as by the end of the season, their assets will further fall in value, and if they are too late, they risk getting nothing in return for their superstars. A $2 billion investment to build an arena does not mean a franchise should blindly sacrifice its future.

The worst part for a struggling team like the Clippers is that their first-round picks for the next two seasons essentially belong to the OKC Thunder:  the 2026 unprotected first-round pick and the 2027 unprotected first-round swap.

Effectively, the defending champions own the struggling Clippers’ draft assets for the next two seasons, and thus, tanking with this team is not an option for the Clippers to revive their future.

Meanwhile, the league is worried about the draft assets that the Thunder have accumulated. They have four first-round picks for the 2026 Draft (including assets from the Rockets and 76ers), and if the season ended today, three of them could be lottery picks.

In my opinion, the Clippers should listen to Green and try to trade their superstars before it is too late. They might still fetch multiple first-round picks, but with age, the possibility of that happening reduces.

With reference to Paul Pierce’s objection, I once again agree with Danny Green here, as if the Clippers don’t start becoming a winning team again, then the revenues will naturally suffer losses due to a lack of local fans wanting to support a struggling franchise.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Lakers Eye Eighth Consecutive Win As Luka Doncic Faces A Resurgent Suns Team
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like