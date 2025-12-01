NBA Teams On Edge Thunder Control Clippers’ Pick With Sixth Best Odds For Winning The Draft

NBA teams already had enough trouble dealing with the Oklahoma City Thunder on the court. Now they’re stressed about what might happen off it. With the Thunder sitting at 20-1, riding a 12-game winning streak, and quite literally crushing the league every night, the last thing anyone wanted was for them to also control a premium draft pick from a struggling franchise. Yet that’s exactly where things stand, and teams across the league are reportedly ‘in a panic, as ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed.

The Clippers’ pick currently sits with the sixth-best odds to land at the top of the 2026 NBA Draft, and that pick belongs to Oklahoma City. For most contenders, adding a young blue-chip player is an impossible dream. For OKC, it might simply be another Tuesday.

The numbers behind the Thunder’s dominance hardly seem real. They have the sixth-best offense, the best defense, and the best net rating in the league at +15.3. Over just 21 games, they’ve put up a staggering +325 point differential, averaging wins by 15 points per night. In today’s parity-driven NBA, that level of superiority is borderline absurd. If a team keeps it close against the Thunder, it feels like a moral victory.

Their only loss this season was a shocking 121-119 defeat to the Blazers, and even that has become more of a trivia note than a blemish. Everywhere else, they’re simply overpowering opponents.

And as dangerous as they already look, the possibility of them adding one or even two premium rookies this summer is what has the rest of the NBA’s decision-makers genuinely uneasy. OKC also owns Utah’s 2026 pick, another selection that could end up in the top 10. That gives Sam Presti an insane level of leverage for a team that might already be the best in basketball.

Part of the worry is that nothing about this roster is built to expire any time soon. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning MVP and the heart of the franchise, is only 27 and signed through at least 2030. Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, both under 24, are locked in through 2031. The Thunder are young, cheap, and elite. It’s a nightmare combination for the rest of the league.

Even the financial side plays into their advantage. With two inexpensive rookie contracts potentially entering the rotation, the Thunder can postpone any heavy luxury tax pressure while keeping their championship window wide open. Any front office in the league understands how valuable that is.

This upcoming draft includes star-level prospects like Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and AJ Dybantsa, all considered franchise-changing talents. If OKC lands one of them on a team already capable of blowing out contenders by 20 on a casual Wednesday, the gap between the Thunder and everyone else only grows wider.

Right now, OKC doesn’t need help. The scary part for everyone else is that they’re probably about to get some anyway.