Lakers Eye Eighth Consecutive Win As Luka Doncic Faces A Resurgent Suns Team

Vishwesha Kumar
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Crypto.com Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers return to Crypto.com Arena tonight, as they look to extend their winning streak to eight games. But they face a tough test as they take on the Phoenix Suns, who have defined expectations and are playing like an underdog. The tipoff is scheduled at 7:00 PM EST, and although the Lakers are the hotter team, this matchup has the elements of a real test, especially on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Lakers have continued to roll behind the brilliance of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Their latest outing was another convincing win, a 133-121 beatdown of the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic delivered with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists, while Reaves finished with 33 points and eight assists. Deandre Ayton added 22 points and 12 rebounds.

LeBron James is set to return after sitting out the previous game for injury management. Marcus Smart (injury management) is ruled out, but Ayton (right knee soreness) will play despite exiting the game late against New Orleans. He said postgame that he felt fine and did not expect to miss time.

At 15-4, Los Angeles sits second in the West and is playing its best basketball of the season.

Doncic has taken full control of the offense, averaging 35.1 points, 9.2 assists, and 8.7 rebounds, sitting in the MVP discussion. Reaves has elevated from breakout guard to full-fledged star, averaging 28.8 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.8 rebounds in 16 games. LeBron, easing back into rhythm, is averaging 16.5 points, 8.3 assists, and 5.0 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Suns sit at seventh in the West with a 12-9 record. They are playing far better than anyone had predicted, even with all their injuries. The Suns compete hard, defend well, and consistently punch above their weight. They are coming off a 130-112 loss to the Denver Nuggets, where Devin Booker had 24 points and seven assists, while Dillon Brooks added 27 points.

Booker continues to be the Suns’ leader, averaging 25.7 points along with 6.9 assists. Brooks has found his rhythm in Phoenix, delivering 21.5 points a night and bringing the edge that defines their defensive identity. This Suns team may lack star depth at the moment, but effort and execution keep them in games late.

Phoenix’s injury report includes Ryan Dunn (wrist injury) is questionable, as Isaiah Livers (hip injury) remains out, along with Jalen Green (hamstring strain), who still remains sidelined.

Given the momentum, Los Angeles enters as the clear favorite, yet the Suns rarely go down without a fight. On a back-to-back, with LeBron returning and Ayton managing soreness, this becomes a focus test for a Lakers team chasing legitimacy as a true contender. If Luka and Reaves stay hot, the eighth straight win is there for the taking, but Phoenix has a habit of making even great teams work for it.

ByVishwesha Kumar
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. 
Bulls Believe Giddey Can Be Their Haliburton; Anthony Davis Can Be Their Ideal Target
