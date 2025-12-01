Chicago Bulls Believe Josh Giddey Can Be Their Tyrese Haliburton And Are Searching For Their Pascal Siakam; Could End Up Being Anthony Davis

The Chicago Bulls don’t want to rebuild; they want to become contenders. And according to ESPN’s Jamal Collier, the franchise believes they may already have their version of Tyrese Haliburton in Josh Giddey. Now, they’re searching for their own Pascal Siakam to complete the formula that took the Indiana Pacers all the way to the NBA Finals.

Chicago spent the final stretch of last season studying how the Pacers rose from a play-in team to a Finals team that is built on pace, movement, versatility, and playmakers. They saw an image of what they can become with two key differences: The Pacers were a far better defensive team, and Haliburton had a co-star next to him.

“They have Haliburton, and they have Siakam. If Giddey can develop into an All-Star and be what Hali was, when do we pull the trigger to get our Siakam?”

Chicago may already have the first part of the equation. Josh Giddey has taken a massive leap this year, averaging 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 9.3 assists while shooting nearly 47% from the field and over 39% from three. This isn’t empty stats. He controls the offense, elevated his rebounding skills, and has become a better scorer. The Bulls legitimately think that he can be an All-Star in the same style as Haliburton. A floor general whose presence elevates the entire system.

The second part of the blueprint is where things get fascinating.

Chicago has assets for the first time in years. They own all their own first-rounders for the next seven drafts, plus a lottery-protected 2026 Portland pick. They can legally trade up to five firsts and five seconds, and they project to have around $70 million in cap space this offseason. They’re flexible in a way the franchise hasn’t been in a decade.

And while Collier never explicitly named him as their version of Siakam, he did report something far bigger:

The Bulls have internally discussed a trade for Anthony Davis.

That single line sent shockwaves through the league. Chicago views Davis as a player who could instantly fix their rim protection issues, anchor their defense, and give Giddey the star pairing he needs to elevate the Bulls into the next tier.

Even at 32, Davis is significantly better than Siakam as a defender, finisher, and all-around game-changer. The only risk is his durability, especially now that Dallas is reportedly willing to move him as they transition fully into the Cooper Flagg era.

The logic is clear on both ends. Dallas wants to reshape its roster around its generational rookie. Chicago wants a proven defensive anchor to complete its Haliburton-Siakam blueprint. And the Bulls, for the first time in years, have the picks, the contracts, and the urgency to chase something big.

A month ago, Chicago started 6-1 and looked like a pleasant surprise. Then they slipped to 9-10 and showed exactly why they need reinforcements. Giddey gives them a foundation. But they know he isn’t alone enough.

If the Bulls truly believe he is their Haliburton, then the question isn’t whether they should pursue a star like Davis.

It’s when they finally pull the trigger.