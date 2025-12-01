Deandre Ayton Provides Update On Injury After Early Exit From Pelicans Game

The Los Angeles Lakers cruised past the New Orleans Pelicans 133-121 at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, but there was some cause for concern in the latter stages. Deandre Ayton appeared to bump knees with Derik Queen early in the fourth quarter and had to be taken out of the game. Ayton had a noticeable limp as he headed to the bench, but the big man stated postgame that there was nothing to worry about.

“It cooled down after the game, so I’m good now,” Ayton said. “… It was like a little tweak in the ankle almost. It wasn’t anything crazy. I just really felt it right there.”

Ayton had missed Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a right knee contusion he sustained against the Utah Jazz on Nov. 23. So, there was concern when the 27-year-old appeared to favor it as he exited, but it seems this was an ankle problem instead.

Whatever the case may be, Ayton is fine, and that’s all that matters. He had another fine showing against the Pelicans here, recording 22 points (7-9 FG), 12 rebounds, one assist, and four blocks.

Ayton is now averaging 16.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game in 2025-26. There were plenty of concerns raised when the Lakers chose to sign him in the offseason, but he has quietened his doubters.

The Lakers improved to 15-4 with this win over the Pelicans, and Ayton has played his part in this great start. When asked if he envisioned things going this well, the former No. 1 pick sent out a strong message.

“Approaching the game, I was trying to play every game like it’s my last,” Ayton stated. “Especially coming into the season, hearing all the noise and the doubters, especially after the first game. It just brought a lot of fumes to my fire a little bit to where I really just gotta lock in on this defensive end.

“And the other end, I don’t really gotta worry about too much, but setting screens and getting guys open when I roll,” Ayton continued. “Everything really come together, and I realize that I generate a lot of energy. Just staying consistent on how I approach the game, and just watching how contagious it is, really.”

Ayton had just 10 points (5-7 FG), six rebounds, and one block in the Lakers’ 119-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors on opening night. He was being written off already after just one game, and heard all that.

Ayton appears to have had a fire lit under him, and that’s good news for the Lakers. His motor was questioned in his previous pit stops with the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers, but with the exception of a few games, he has played hard for his new team.

The Lakers take on the Suns next at Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 10 PM ET. We have seen Ayton play some of his best games in recent years against his former team, and you’d imagine he’ll be keen to make a statement once again.