Lakers Player Ratings: Luka Doncic And Austin Reaves Decimate The Pelicans In Impressive Fashion

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially won their seventh straight game by decimating the struggling New Orleans Pelicans 133-121 on Sunday night. We expected a Lakers win, and that’s what we got, thanks to some incredible performances from some of the hottest players in the league right now.

LeBron James sat out because of foot soreness, but the Lakers still led by 19 after the first quarter, 46-27. That was a sign for things to come because Luka Doncic started hot, Austin Reaves was steady, and role players such as DeAndre Ayton and Rui Hachimura stepped up in secondary roles. The Pelicans had no chance throughout the contest, and it was evident from the first quarter onward.

Let’s dive into the Lakers’ player grades after Sunday night’s performance, because there is plenty to discuss about the stars who showed up, the role players who added scoring and defense, and the other bench players.

Austin Reaves: A+

Game Stats: 33 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 9-15 FG, 4-7 3PT, 11-12 FT, 40 MIN

Reaves was spectacular yet again. He was efficient, deadly, and at his best tonight. The 33 points he scored occurred when the Pelicans made runs at the Lakers, with Reaves responding with calm shot-making. Missing only six shots and one free-throw, Reaves played at a superstar level without a doubt.

The eight assists Reaves had demonstrated how well he led the offense, confidently running into traps and setting up teammates’ shooting all night long. This was an excellent performance for him and one of his best complete games this year. We have been saying that very often this season, but Reaves is almost certainly heading towards his first All-Star Team this season.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 34 PTS, 12 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 9-22 FG, 4-12 3PT, 12-14 FT, 35 MIN

Doncic jumped out to a quick 20-point first quarter, burying New Orleans before they could get their rhythm. He decreased his shot attempts later in the game, but he controlled the game throughout his time on the court. He had 12 rebounds and created baskets by constantly making the Pelicans pressure him on the floor.

He did struggle beyond the three-point line tonight (4-12), but he took advantage of free throws from New Orleans’ defense and boasted two turnovers throughout the game, which demonstrates his excellent command as the lead point guard. A commanding superstar performance throughout the entirety of the game, and we have to give him an A+.

Deandre Ayton: A

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 4 BLK, 7-9 FG, 0-0 3PT, 8-8 FT, 27 MIN

Deandre Ayton dominated the paint, providing the Lakers with a strong presence in the interior and a scoring threat. In addition to his strengths at the free-throw line, when he went 7-9, Ayton was also shooting well from the floor, hitting at a high percentage. He had four blocks, which changed the course of the game.

By blocking shots at the rim and deterring drives into the paint, Ayton anchored a defensive unit that held the New Orleans Pelicans to just 51% from the field even after a strong third quarter. His energy on the boards propelled the Lakers’ offense, and his scoring ability made Ayton one of the best bigs on the court.

Rui Hachimura: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 6-14 FG, 2-8 3PT, 0-0 FT, 34 MIN

Hachimura provided some strong scoring early on by hitting from midrange and spacing the floor, opening up opportunities for teammates. While he played a solid defensive game, he had a true offensive impact and only grabbed a couple of rebounds. He scored 14 points and shot poorly from behind the three-point line (2-8), but he consistently filled his role while logging a fair amount of minutes. A B grade for Rui as a result.

Jake LaRavia: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK, 4-14 FG, 2-7 3PT, 0-0 FT, 26 MIN

LaRavia contributed to the Lakers’ win through his hustle and energy. Although his shooting numbers were less than desirable, he hit two threes and was a big part of the second unit staying competitive. We loved how Jake attacked the boards and even came up with a block. Overall, LaRavia played a very hard-fought, energetic game. A B is warranted.

Jaxson Hayes: B-

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 2 BLK, 4-4 FG, 0-0 3PT, 0-1 FT, 21 MIN

Hayes played well, considering he made all four field-goal attempts while also contributing to rebounding and inside presence. Also, his two blocks helped secure the bench defense. However, he missed one free throw and had some late-game defensive breakdowns in one or two plays. Nevertheless, Hayes brought tremendous energy to the Lakers as a backup center, and we give him a B-.

Gabe Vincent: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK, 2-5 FG, 2-4 3PT, 0-0 FT, 25 MIN

Vincent provided solid playmaking with four assists. He also made two three-pointers, pushed the tempo, and was solid defensively, recording a steal and hounding opposing guards. A typical C+ performance from Vincent.

Dalton Knecht: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 1-4 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-2 FT, 17 MIN

Knecht had an average offensive performance. While there were some good moments, he could not find a rhythm. He did contribute positively as a playmaker (two assists) and remained actively engaged without the ball. However, his poor shooting and minimal contribution defensively made it an average performance overall.

Maxi Kleber: C

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3PT, 2-2 FT, 13 MIN

Kleber did not take a shot tonight, and that hurts his score. He made only one free throw, but he still had a positive defensive impact with a +14 plus-minus. He helped to space the floor, even without shooting tonight, but we can’t give him more than a C grade.