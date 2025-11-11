Kings Preparing For Full Rebuild, Expected To Explore Trades For Their 3 All-Stars

Sacramento Kings reportedly ready to trade stars and rebuild roster.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8), forward Domantas Sabonis (11), and forward DeMar DeRozan (10) pose for a photo during media day at Golden 1 Center.
Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly preparing for a full rebuild, signaling a potential end to their short-lived run as a playoff-caliber team. According to Carmichael Dave, the front office plans to explore trade options for their three All-Stars: Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan, along with several veteran contributors. At 3-7, the Kings have stumbled out of the gate, ranking 27th in defensive rating, 23rd in offensive rating, and 26th in net rating. Those numbers paint the picture of a team stuck between eras, one too flawed to compete and too expensive to ignore the reality of its direction.

Zach LaVine has been one of the few bright spots so far, averaging 25.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting an impressive 52.7% from the field and 43.1% from beyond the arc. The issue, though, lies in his contract. LaVine is owed $47.5 million this season and holds a player option worth $48.9 million for next year.

That kind of financial commitment is daunting for a player who has dealt with recurring knee issues. Despite his strong play, teams may hesitate to commit that kind of money to a 31-year-old who’s better suited for a contender than a rebuilding team. LaVine’s trade value is high on paper, but his salary and health concerns complicate any potential move.

Domantas Sabonis, meanwhile, has struggled to regain his All-Star form from recent seasons. He’s averaging 15.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 47.7% from the floor. Though still a productive big man, his lack of defensive presence has hurt Sacramento’s interior and contributed to its slide near the bottom of the league defensively.

Financially, Sabonis is owed $42.3 million this year and another $94 million over the next two seasons, which will make him difficult to move unless a team is desperate for a rebounding and playmaking center. For a rebuilding franchise, holding onto that kind of deal could hinder flexibility.

DeMar DeRozan’s situation is a bit different. The 36-year-old veteran is averaging 20.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 50.0% from the field and an efficient 43.5% from deep.

His contract is far more manageable, $24.7 million this season and $25.7 million next year, which makes him the most tradeable of the three stars. A contender looking for a midseason scoring boost could easily talk themselves into DeRozan’s leadership and midrange mastery. The Kings, in turn, could use his value to secure young assets or draft capital as they transition toward a rebuild.

Other names like Malik Monk, Dennis Schroder, and Russell Westbrook could also enter trade discussions. Each provides veteran experience but doesn’t fit a long-term rebuild. Sacramento could look to shed salary and create roster flexibility by moving multiple players in the coming months.

Still, there’s an argument for patience. Keegan Murray, their young power forward, has been sidelined but is expected to return soon. His presence could stabilize the rotation and bring back some much-needed spacing and energy. If he returns healthy and the Kings find rhythm, a turnaround isn’t out of the question.

For now, though, Sacramento’s reality is clear: they’ve invested heavily in a roster that hasn’t produced results. With three expensive stars and an aging core, the Kings seem ready to reset the clock and build for the future.

ByVishwesha Kumar
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. 
Previous Article Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo (1) before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Rajon Rondo Selects His Mount Rushmore Of Point Guard;: 2 Legends Miss Out
