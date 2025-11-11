Miami Heat Could Land Anthony Davis In Proposed Trade Deal With Dallas Mavericks

With Nico Harrison officially out as general manager of the Dallas Mavericks, the franchise appears to be heading toward a full-scale rebuild, and that means Anthony Davis could soon be on the move. According to Ricky O’Donnell of SB Nation, one potential destination is the Miami Heat, who could make a compelling offer centered around young talent and draft capital.

Miami Heat Receive: Anthony Davis

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Simone Fontecchio, 2029 Miami Heat first-round pick

O’Donnell’s proposed trade sees Miami receiving Anthony Davis, while Dallas would land Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Simone Fontecchio, and a 2029 first-round pick. The deal, on paper, provides both sides with something they need. For the Mavericks, it’s a chance to reset their roster around No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, while recovering much-needed assets after years of burning through future draft capital. For Miami, it’s a chance to finally bring in a true superstar big man, one who can pair with Bam Adebayo to form a devastating two-way frontcourt.

The Heat Gets A New Superstar

Miami, meanwhile, has both the motivation and the flexibility to make a move. The Heat are sitting in the middle of the Eastern Conference pack, but there’s a sense of urgency building in South Beach. Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra know the window is closing, and Davis, despite his durability concerns, offers a path back to contention.

If healthy, a core of Adebayo and Davis would immediately give Miami one of the best defensive duos in NBA history, not to mention a potent mix of inside-out scoring and elite rebounding. The fit would be seamless defensively, with Davis and Adebayo capable of switching across all five positions, something Spoelstra’s schemes thrive on. Offensively, Davis would benefit from Miami’s disciplined half-court play and spacing, likely easing the pressure on his body compared to his current heavy workload in Dallas.

The Mavericks Start The Rebuild

With Dallas sitting at 3–8 and 14th in the West, Davis’s departure feels inevitable. The once-hopeful ‘win-now’ project built around him and Kyrie Irving has collapsed. Irving remains sidelined with a torn ACL, Klay Thompson is struggling through the worst shooting stretch of his career, and Davis has already missed several games with yet another injury. In short, the Mavericks need to pivot and fast.

For Dallas, this deal would represent a soft rebuild rather than a teardown. Tyler Herro, still just 25, would instantly become the team’s leading perimeter scorer, offering three-point shooting and secondary playmaking next to Cooper Flagg. Kel’el Ware, the 7-foot rookie out of Indiana, brings upside as a rim-protecting big who can stretch the floor. Simone Fontecchio, a versatile forward with solid shooting touch, adds depth and experience. The 2029 first-round pick, meanwhile, is essential. Dallas currently lacks control of its first-rounders in 2027, 2028, and 2030, and ownership has made it clear they want to restock their future assets.

This Trade Could Become A Reality After Nico Harrison Is Fired

With Harrison gone and new leadership expected to take over soon, there’s a growing belief around the league that Dallas will aggressively shop Davis. The New York Knicks have also been mentioned as a possible wild-card destination, given their surplus of assets and the appeal of pairing Davis with Jalen Brunson. However, Miami’s blend of win-now ambition and tradeable pieces makes it a logical frontrunner.

If this trade materializes, it could reshape both franchises. The Mavericks would finally begin their long-overdue rebuild, while the Heat could reignite their championship aspirations, betting that Anthony Davis still has enough left to dominate when it matters most.