Blockbuster Trade Idea Between Warriors, Clippers, And Kings Includes Sabonis, Kuminga, And DeRozan

The Golden State Warriors are among the many teams that have been subject to trade rumors lately. With teams like the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers also receiving some degree of attention, it is evident that change is on the horizon.

For the Warriors, the primary trade rumors have centered on their young forward Jonathan Kuminga. With rumors of growing frustrations with the team, Kuminga finds himself drawing trade interest again, with an executive even referring to him as the best trade asset in the league.

On the other hand, teams like the Kings and the Clippers have been mentioned due to their dire need for improvement. The Clippers, currently 5-13 after their latest loss, require upgrades. Meanwhile, given the Kings’ poor start to the season, rumors of a rebuild have been floated, hinting at a complete roster overhaul.

Although Golden State isn’t in a similar situation, with a 10-9 record, it could also benefit from making some changes. With this in mind, we explore a three-team trade idea that could be mutually beneficial to all parties involved.

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: Domantas Sabonis

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: Buddy Hield, DeMar DeRozan, Trayce Jackson-Davis

Sacramento Kings Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, John Collins, Derrick Jones Jr.

The Warriors Get A Star Big Man

This trade scenario could be quite significant for the Golden State Warriors. With the acquisition of Domantas Sabonis, the Warriors bring in a top-quality big man, one who could be a key piece in helping them make a title run.

Sabonis has established himself as an elite center in the NBA. Although he isn’t particularly athletic, he is immensely skilled. Given his rebounding, playmaking, and reliable scoring in the post, the three-time All-Star could be particularly useful in the Warriors’ rotation.

Domantas Sabonis has remained a key contributor for the Kings this season, averaging 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game on 51.0% shooting from the field. Although this hasn’t yielded much success for Sacramento, the Warriors could significantly boost their frontcourt depth by adding him.

The infamous altercation involving Sabonis and Draymond Green may lead to some internal tension. However, with the championship on the mind, it is more likely that the two would make amends if such a trade were to go through.

The Clippers Bring In Reinforcements

For the Clippers, acquiring an outright scorer like DeMar DeRozan is immense. Additionally, with a perimeter shooting threat in Buddy Hield and a solid rotational big man like Trayce Jackson-Davis joining the team, Los Angeles could add depth to its roster.

Adding DeRozan would be significant in light of Bradley Beal’s injury. With the former All-Star being sidelined for the season, the Clippers could benefit from adding a third scorer to support the superstar pairing of James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

Given that Harden carried the Clippers’ offense in Leonard’s absence, any support would be meaningful. On this note, DeRozan’s averages of 18.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game on 50.0% shooting from the field and 36.1% from three-point range this season are quite promising.

Similarly, perimeter shooting support from a veteran such as Hield could also be significant. For the 2025-26 season, he is averaging 7.6 points per game on 42.7% shooting from the field and 32.1% from three-point range.

Although his perimeter shooting numbers aren’t impressive, in a system run by Harden, Hield may be in a better position to improve his figures.

Jackson-Davis’ addition addresses the void left by John Collins‘ departure in this scenario. Although not as productive, considering his averages of 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, he remains a solid rebounder and lob threat. With him in the rotation, the Clippers would have enough insurance for Ivica Zubac and Brook Lopez.

The Kings Begin Their Rebuild

This trade scenario is designed to help the Kings structure their rebuild. With Sabonis and DeRozan out of the rotation, Sacramento would truly be embracing a complete roster overhaul.

Jonathan Kuminga’s addition addresses the need for a new star-caliber player. Given Sacramento’s interest in acquiring him in the offseason, adding Kuminga would help the team build its new core.

Kuminga has been quite inconsistent with the Warriors this season. After a tremendous start, the forward has regressed since being moved to the bench. If frustrations with his new role are the reason behind this, becoming a primary option on offense with the Kings could lead to him improving upon his averages of 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, shooting 47.8% from the field and 32.4% from deep.

Along with Kuminga, the Kings would also acquire three reliable pieces in Moses Moody, John Collins, and Derrick Jones Jr.

Moody has emerged as a reliable rotation piece with tremendous two-way upside. Averaging 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game, shooting 41.6% from the field and 40.0% from three-point range this season, he could carve out a role for himself in the Kings’ new starting lineup.

Collins is a versatile big man possessing incredible athletic gifts along with noteworthy shooting ability. Although his averages of 11.6 points and 4.8 rebounds on 49.7% shooting this season from the field don’t leap off the page, he could emerge as a significant contributor if provided with a more relevant role on offense.

Jones Jr. is the quintessential role player and veteran. His acquisition brings the necessary balance to Sacramento’s young core. Given his averages of 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game this season, he could be a high-value addition for the Kings.

Who Benefits The Most From This Trade?

This trade has different benefits for each team involved. From a short-term perspective, the Warriors may emerge as the winners in this trade scenario.

By acquiring Sabonis, the Dubs put themselves in a much better position to contend for the title. In a big man rotation featuring immensely skilled centers, with Sabonis and Horford adding veteran experience and rebounding support, the Warriors could see a subsequent boost in performance.

However, from a long-term perspective, the Kings may stand to gain the most. With a new core in place, Sacramento has immense growth potential. However, considering John Collins’ expiring contract and Kuminga’s upcoming team option (which could also be open to negotiation), Sacramento may face some obstacles early in its rebuild.