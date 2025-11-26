Heat Hammered By Injuries, Bucks Could Play Without Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat enter their matchup with Milwaukee as one of the hottest teams in the league, but their injury list is still long. The Bucks are fighting their own battles, as they look to stop a free fall of their own, and they could be without Giannis Antetokounmpo yet again. Both teams are dealing with significant health issues, but the momentum gap between them is big.

Miami’s injury report may be long, but there is one good sign: Norman Powell (groin strain) is listed as probable and may return to play with Tyler Herro for the first time this season.

Apart from that, there is not a lot of good news for Miami.

Andrew Wiggins (hip strain) remains questionable, along with Nikola Jovic (hip injury), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (hip tightness), and Dru Smith (hip contusion). Terry Rozier remains away from the NBA as his investigation continues.

Even with the injuries, the Heat have kept on winning. They have won five straight, and they sit 3rd in the East with a 12-6 record. Their latest victory, a 106-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks, shows how formidable this group is.

Tyler Herro made his long-awaited season debut and scored 24 points. Kel’el Ware continues to impress, finishing with 20 points and 18 rebounds, along with Bam Adebayo, who added 17 points, anchoring Miami on both ends.

Milwaukee is heading in the opposite direction. The Bucks have lost five in a row and are sitting 11th in the East with an 8-10 record. Giannis Antetokounmpo (left adductor strain) is questionable. If he’s unable to play, Milwaukee could be staring at a sixth straight loss. Behind him, Alex Antetokounmpo (two-way), Kevin Porter Jr. (meniscus surgery), and Taurean Prince (neck surgery) all remain out.

Their latest loss came against the young and hungry Portland Trail Blazers, 115-103. Bobby Portis came off the bench and gave them 22 points while Kyle Kuzma finished with 15. Myles Turner provided 13 points and 11 rebounds, but the Bucks never found the rhythm needed. Without Giannis, the Bucks have looked lackluster on both ends of the floor.

There’s also an added layer tonight. This is a crucial NBA Cup group game. Milwaukee is 2-0, while Miami is 2-1. A Bucks win seals their place in the knockout stage. A Heat win gives them control of the group heading into the final stretch. It raises the stakes for both sides, particularly with the gap in momentum and the uncertainty surrounding Giannis’ availability.

The gap between the two teams is big. Miami has battled through injuries and has found ways to win. While the Bucks have struggled without their MVP. If Giannis sits again, the Bucks may be forced into another uphill battle against one of the conference’s most confident teams.