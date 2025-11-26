Skip Bayless Takes A Shot At Luka Doncic And Claims LeBron James Can’t Be Happy About MVP Chants

Skip Bayless couldn't resist throwing jabs at Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) react after a foul during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) react after a foul during the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

LeBron James had his best game of the season so far when the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 135-118 at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. James had a slow start, going scoreless in the first quarter, but finished strong to end the night with 25 points (9-15 FG), six rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block.

With James playing like his old self, Skip Bayless surprisingly praised him on X, but took a shot at Luka Doncic while doing so.

“LeBron, out for a month and nearing 41, is in better shape than Luka. So is Kawhi at 34.”

James is in better shape than most players in the NBA today. The 40-year-old has taken great care of his body over the years and is performing at a level far beyond anyone else at that age in NBA history.

There is no shame in Doncic not being in as good shape as James. It also doesn’t matter what you think the Slovenian looks like, considering he just recorded 43 points (14-28 FG), nine rebounds, 13 assists, one steal, and one block against the Clippers.

Doncic clearly played better than James, and he played far better than Kawhi Leonard, the other big name Bayless brought up. Leonard had just 19 points (6-14 FG), five rebounds, three assists, and a steal against the Lakers. Even if one does believe that the Clippers star is in better shape, what’s the point of that if he can’t produce at anywhere near the level that Doncic is producing?

Leonard is averaging 23.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.4 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game in 2025-26. Now, the 34-year-old’s numbers would be better if he had stayed injury-free, but they still wouldn’t be anywhere close to as good as Doncic’s.

Doncic, who is in the best shape that he has been in for years, is averaging 35.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 1.9 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game in 2025-26. The five-time All-Star is the NBA’s leading scorer and is very much in the MVP race. However bad shape Bayless thinks he’s in, it’s not stopping him from dominating on a nightly basis.

Speaking of the award, Doncic deservingly got to hear MVP chants from Lakers fans when he was at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. While that was a fine gesture from the crowd, Bayless claimed on X that James wouldn’t be happy about it.

“LeBron James can’t be real pleased hearing the Lakers crowd chant MVP for Luka Doncic.”

Bayless couldn’t go too long without taking a jab at James. To suggest that he would be insecure enough to the point where he would take offense to a teammate getting those chants is absurd.

James once stated that Anthony Davis was the MVP for the 2022-23 season during their time as teammates on the Lakers. He isn’t going to have any problem with Doncic getting those chants.

James would instead be happy about how well Doncic is playing. The better he plays, the greater the chance that the 21-time All-Star adds another NBA championship to his resume this season.

It’s not a surprise that Bayless is making such baseless statements, though. He went as far as to say that James was faking sciatica before this season. Bayless has been James’ biggest critic over the years and shows no signs of stopping.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Nov 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks for the play against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images Reggie Miller Expresses Concerns With LeBron James’ Place In The Lakers’ Offense
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like