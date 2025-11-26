Reggie Miller Expresses Concerns With LeBron James’ Place In The Lakers’ Offense

Coming off a solid performance in the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 135-118 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, LeBron James appears to be finding his feet again. In only three games since his return, James seems to be working his way back into game conditioning. While this presents an increasingly positive picture for the Lakers, Hall of Famer Reggie Miller expressed some concerns about his current situation with the team.

With a 13-4 record, the Lakers are second in the West. Although LeBron James has been a part of the team’s success, it is evident that he hasn’t been the driving force behind it. While addressing this on the “Dan Patrick Show” recently, Miller seemed uncertain about James’ role on offense.

“When was the last time LeBron James was the fifth leading scorer on his team?” Miller asked. “He’s averaging 14 points. How does JJ navigate that, having an All-NBA player just a year ago, second team in LeBron, and now you incorporate him in the Lakers’ structures?”

Before James’ return to the lineup, the Lakers were being led by the pair of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Considering the quality of performances the backcourt duo has put up, the Purple and Gold have opted to move forward with them as the focal points on offense.

While Miller acknowledged that having the choice to alternate primary scoring options was a “great problem” to have for the Lakers, he highlighted the team’s struggles in the closing minutes against the Jazz on Sunday night.

“The last 2 minutes were a little kind of wobbly because they didn’t know,” Miller said. “It was between Austin Reaves, Luka, and LeBron, and all they kept running was a high-screen-and-roll with LeBron being the screener.”

He continued, “At some point, when LeBron has his legs, his wind, and he’s back in full shape, no back issues, you assume at some point LeBron is going to have the ball with some of these high-screen-and-rolls. They’ve got to figure out their closing moments and action between those three players.”



Reggie Miller makes an interesting observation here. In LeBron James’ first game back, the superstar appeared more certain of his role, acting as a facilitator to blend in with the team. However, in the final moments of the game against the Jazz, there was some confusion from the three stars, hinting at a potential lack of understanding in specific late-game situations.

On Tuesday night against the Clippers, LeBron James appeared a lot more settled. While allowing the offense to come to him, playing off the ball, and making timely passes, he posted an impressive stat line of 25 points, six rebounds, six assists, a steal, and a block, while shooting an efficient 9-for-15 from the field.

Given that the Lakers only blew the game open in the fourth quarter, James’ patience and willingness to blend in made all the difference.

Whether this will remain a theme for the Purple and Gold once the superstar returns to full strength is unknown. But having LeBron James as a backup scoring option and secondary facilitator is a luxury that not many teams can boast about.