NBA MVP Pyramid: Nikola Jokic Stands Alone At The Top

The 2025-26 NBA season has been more than exciting thanks to the tight race for the coveted MVP trophy. Week after week, four individual superstars are playing at a truly elite level. So who are the Big Four in question? For one, Nikola Jokic continues his reign with incredible performances filled with triple-double prowess for the Denver Nuggets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been the best player of the powerhouse Oklahoma City Thunder, who have been the best team by far this campaign. Giannis Antetokounmpo has not relented in his two-way dominance despite not having star teammates. Luka Doncic is only 26 years of age and has become the undisputed face of the Lakers. Now that’s some Big Four.

But they will have plenty of competition from other NBA stars who want to make a name for themselves this season, and have already done so this season. That’s why we will take on the task of building a 2025-26 MVP Pyramid.

Our Pyramid is not to be viewed as a simple ranking of all the best players. Rather, it will place who we think has the best shot to win the individual award as things stand.

Undisputed Leader

Nikola Jokic

Jokic has separated himself from the pack once again, likely on the way to winning his 4th MVP, which would be groundbreaking as he ties that mark with the likes of LeBron James. He is averaging a triple-double (29.6 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 11.1 APG, 1.6 SPG) and is the league’s leader in both rebounds and assists, extraordinary numbers for a big man in the sport.

Jokic is running the Denver offense like a point guard while also being the team’s defensive anchor in the paint. He is playing the game the best anyone has ever seen from him, and the efficiency of every other facet of his game has gone up. He has become a force no one can run from. In a career filled with extraordinary numbers and statements, this season is a masterpiece from the Serbian.

Real Favorites

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander singlehandedly turned the Thunder from an upstart young team to the most consistent team in the league in just a few seasons, which is why he won the MVP award last season. Gilgeous-Alexander can post superstar numbers while also staying efficient, a rare feat within the league. As the Thunder currently hold the best record in the league, SGA’s late-game performances and extraordinary ability to dictate the game’s pace stand out right now. There is no question that he is the best player from the best team, and his stats alone (32.2 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 6.6 APG, 1.5 SPG) prove that he is a force for the MVP award behind Jokic.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has not only produced elite stats (31.2 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 6.8 APG, 1.2 BPG) but he has also shown what it means to carry a team in doing so. He is the only player in the league able to dominate both ends of the court, no matter the opposition. He is a defensive powerhouse and an elite offensive player, and is able to single-handedly control the pace of the game, staying efficient on both sides of the court. Based on the load he is carrying, Giannis has been spectacular.

Luka Doncic has more than kept the Lakers in the mix for a top-4 seed, even with LeBron James missing chunks of the season, just continuing to reinforce his presence in the league. When the Lakers have Doncic, their offense becomes a flow with a masterclass. Plus, he is not just putting up gaudy numbers (35.2 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 9.2 APG, 1.9 SPG); he’s carrying the weight of the biggest expectations in the league. Now more than ever, the face of the league’s biggest brand is delivering an MVP performance that is worthy of his place in the MVP pyramid.

In The Mix

Cade Cunningham, Alperen Sengun, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Duren, Austin Reaves

Cade Cunningham has fully entered superstar status. Oh, and he is also leading the Pistons to the 1st seed in the Eastern Conference and embodying the true definition of a franchise player. His composure, shot creation, and control of the pick and roll have left him being considered the NBA’s best point guard not named Shai or Luka. He’s one of the NBA’s best, and the Pistons’ overall surprise success makes this season all the more memorable. As the best player on the best team in the East, posting 27.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.6 APG and 1.3 SPG, Cade’s place in the pyramid is solidified as he looks to climb to the next stage.

Alperen Sengun (22.4 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 7.1 APG, 1.1 SPG) has broken out in the biggest way possible. He now has the Rockets in the top 4 of the Western Conference, all while being the best young big in the game with his post-game. He has always been dominant without the ball, but the improvement in his playmaking ability with career-high assist numbers has made the Rockets one of the best teams in the NBA. Sengun has had plenty of help from Kevin Durant, but he has been the core of the team so far.

Tyrese Maxey is scoring at an elite level (32.2 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 7.5 APG, 1.6 SPG) and performing at an MVP-caliber level as he singlehandedly is keeping the 76ers relevant in the Eastern Conference despite having Joel Embiid and Paul George out for almost the entire season (no surprise). He is the unquestioned offensive star for the franchise and is increasing his scoring as he is being targeted by defenses. Maxey did not freeze under the pressure like many young players would; he has responded with Allen Iverson-like performances.

Jalen Duren and Cade Cunningham have formed the best 1-2 punch in the Eastern Conference. Duren is one of the most dominant young centers in the league (20.3 PPG, 11.5 RPG), and with him, the Pistons have the top seed in the East. He impacts the game with his rim-running, rebounding, and physical interior presence. Duren has also improved his finishing at the rim and has been a more disciplined defender, and has made the Pistons a nightly threat in the paint. Cade’s status is set, but so is Jalen’s.

Austin Reaves is enjoying the best season of his career (27.9 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 7.0 APG, 1.4 SPG), having established himself as the team’s second-best player behind Luka Doncic, as he is consistently active in giving important contributions via scoring, playmaking, and superior complementary offense. He has become even more indispensable during patches of the season when the Lakers have been without some key players due to injuries. Reaves’ transformation from third option to genuine difference maker has been pivotal to Los Angeles’ season offensively, and he has to be a mention for the MVP as a result.

Long Shots

Jalen Brunson, Scottie Barnes, Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell, Bam Adebayo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Giddey, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant

Jalen Brunson continues to demonstrate his elite ability as the New York Knicks’ essential offensive leader (28.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 6.5 APG). Once again this season, Brunson has proven to be the Knicks’ sustaining competitive force. His production has been MVP-worthy, as it has been over the past few seasons, and he headlines the last step of the pyramid.

The evolution of Scottie Barnes has been nothing short of incredible as he has truly blossomed into a franchise star (19.2 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 5.1 APG, 1.5 SPG, 1.7 BLK), claiming the title as the most versatile player on the team. Barnes has shown why he is a franchise cornerstone, delivering both essential offensive and defensive performances. Nobody expected the Raptors to be in the mix for a top-three seed, but Barnes has them right there.

It’s no secret that Devin Booker has proven to be a consistent scoring threat (26.4 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 6.9 APG) in the league despite playing on consistently changing rosters. Over the years, he has been the Suns’ essential player, and he hasn’t slowed down a bit this season. His ability to carve up defenses as a ball player or a standing option has kept his team in contention to make the postseason.

One of the most dominant offensive players in the NBA today, Donovan Mitchell regularly exhibits game-altering ability, posting 29.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG, and 1.4 SPG so far. He is the best player on the Cavs, and his influence is vital to the overall output of the squad through every game. Despite there being injuries and other changes to the team, he hasn’t slowed down one bit when it comes to scoring the ball.

Bam Adebayo is the driving force (19.3 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.8 APG) behind the Miami Heat in the absence of Tyler Herro. His incredible confidence on offense, the ability to switch on defense, and versatility on both sides are what set the standards in the league. He may not be the most recognized player in the East, but his game-changing influence on the scoresheet is evident.

Karl-Anthony Towns has thrived in his role with the Knicks and has to be respected for his offensive versatility. His unique ability to balance both offense and defense (22.6 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 3.4 APG) and being able to be the leading scorer or play the supplementary role in scoring is vital. Brunson has been the leader for the Knicks, but Towns has been arguably just as important.

In Josh Giddey’s case, the massive leap statistically (20.5 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 9.5 APG, 1.0 SPG) and in terms of leadership has put him in the MVP pyramid. The Bulls have gone as Giddey has gone, and he has rewarded the franchise for their $100 million trust in him. Believe it or not, Giddey has been one of the top 20 players in the entire world this season.

Anthony Edwards‘ scoring (27.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.6 SPG) remains as exceptional as ever, and he is one of the most explosive players we have seen over the past few seasons. The Timberwolves haven’t impressed as much just yet, but Edwards has, with his excellent individual performances built on leadership and dominant scoring ability. Don’t be surprised if Edwards starts climbing up the pyramid after the All-Star break.

Kevin Durant (24.6 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.3 APG, 1.0 SPG) can produce effectively for as long as he plays, and this season has not been any different. From anywhere on the floor, he can drive a system, and this season with the Rockets, he has been their missing piece by posting 24.6 points per game on 48.5% from the field.