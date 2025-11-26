“There’s Always Frustration”: Steve Kerr Clears The Air On Jonathan Kuminga Being Unhappy With Losing Starter Role

With tensions mounting between Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors yet again, Steve Kerr attempted to clear up some doubts by addressing matters.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Nov 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr reacts to a call during the second quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr reacts to a call during the second quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors appear to be facing more problems involving Jonathan Kuminga, as recent rumors suggest that tensions are mounting with Kuminga losing his role as a starter. Although this wouldn’t be surprising given the strained relationship between Kerr and Kuminga, the Warriors’ head coach attempted to clear the air regarding these rumors.

While joining 95.7 FM’s “Willard & Dibs“, Kerr stated that frustration on behalf of the players is an inevitability that he is faced with as a head coach.

“I’ve spoken with JK. We talked on the trip after he went out, and we spoke in Orlando for a while before the game. So we’re on the same page,” Kerr said. “We’re both trying for the same thing.” 

“There’s always frustration for players when they go out of the starting lineup,” Steve Kerr continued. “That’s not unique to anybody. So that was part of the conversation coming off the San Antonio wins. We’re going to continue to stay with what we’re doing, but that could change at any moment. That’s always been my approach. If we’re doing well, we’re going to stick with it, and then we have to adapt and adjust from there.”

“In this particular equation with JK, when he does come back, I assume we’re still playing pretty well. I’ll bring him off the bench, and he’s got to earn his way back into the starting lineup just like Moses had to do at the beginning of the season when he was out. It’s always the way it works, no matter who it is.”

Steve Kerr’s statement on Jonathan Kuminga paints a more balanced picture of the situation. While acknowledging Kuminga’s frustration is understandable, Kerr highlights that a place in the starting lineup is earned, not given. This was emphasized when the Warriors’ head coach initially offered Kuminga the starting spot following a stretch of impressive outings.

This could be a strong motivating factor for the young forward, who has taken significant strides in development this season.

For the most part, Steve Kerr and the Warriors have been quite supportive of Kuminga. Stephen Curry has also played a key role in keeping him engaged during his recovery process, acknowledging how challenging it can be.

In this regard, Kuminga’s frustration with Steve Kerr seems to be quite misplaced. With claims that he felt scapegoated by the Warriors again, the young forward appears to be backing himself into a bit of a corner. This may not be favorable, especially in light of the criticism he and the Warriors’ young core fielded after a poor outing against the Thunder.

On another note, the rumors of Kuminga’s unstable relationship with the Warriors have led to a resurgence in trade rumors involving the forward. With several proposals emerging, Golden State may come under scrutiny again, effectively distracting them from the primary task at hand.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue looks on during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images Tyronn Lue Admits Clippers Had No Answer For Luka Doncic: “He Just Picked Us Apart”
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like