“There’s Always Frustration”: Steve Kerr Clears The Air On Jonathan Kuminga Being Unhappy With Losing Starter Role

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors appear to be facing more problems involving Jonathan Kuminga, as recent rumors suggest that tensions are mounting with Kuminga losing his role as a starter. Although this wouldn’t be surprising given the strained relationship between Kerr and Kuminga, the Warriors’ head coach attempted to clear the air regarding these rumors.

While joining 95.7 FM’s “Willard & Dibs“, Kerr stated that frustration on behalf of the players is an inevitability that he is faced with as a head coach.

“I’ve spoken with JK. We talked on the trip after he went out, and we spoke in Orlando for a while before the game. So we’re on the same page,” Kerr said. “We’re both trying for the same thing.”

“There’s always frustration for players when they go out of the starting lineup,” Steve Kerr continued. “That’s not unique to anybody. So that was part of the conversation coming off the San Antonio wins. We’re going to continue to stay with what we’re doing, but that could change at any moment. That’s always been my approach. If we’re doing well, we’re going to stick with it, and then we have to adapt and adjust from there.”

“In this particular equation with JK, when he does come back, I assume we’re still playing pretty well. I’ll bring him off the bench, and he’s got to earn his way back into the starting lineup just like Moses had to do at the beginning of the season when he was out. It’s always the way it works, no matter who it is.”

Steve Kerr’s statement on Jonathan Kuminga paints a more balanced picture of the situation. While acknowledging Kuminga’s frustration is understandable, Kerr highlights that a place in the starting lineup is earned, not given. This was emphasized when the Warriors’ head coach initially offered Kuminga the starting spot following a stretch of impressive outings.

This could be a strong motivating factor for the young forward, who has taken significant strides in development this season.

For the most part, Steve Kerr and the Warriors have been quite supportive of Kuminga. Stephen Curry has also played a key role in keeping him engaged during his recovery process, acknowledging how challenging it can be.

In this regard, Kuminga’s frustration with Steve Kerr seems to be quite misplaced. With claims that he felt scapegoated by the Warriors again, the young forward appears to be backing himself into a bit of a corner. This may not be favorable, especially in light of the criticism he and the Warriors’ young core fielded after a poor outing against the Thunder.

On another note, the rumors of Kuminga’s unstable relationship with the Warriors have led to a resurgence in trade rumors involving the forward. With several proposals emerging, Golden State may come under scrutiny again, effectively distracting them from the primary task at hand.