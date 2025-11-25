Warriors Tension Rises; Jonathan Kuminga’s Frustration With Role Escalates

The Golden State Warriors are dealing with another internal concern as Jonathan Kuminga’s frustration with his role has resurfaced. According to a report from DallasHoopsJournal, Kuminga’s relationship with head coach Steve Kerr remains strained, and the young forward believes his development has been limited under the current system.

NBA sources told DallasHoopsJournal that Kuminga still feels Kerr has held back his growth, a belief that dates back to previous seasons. In 2024-25, their relationship hit rock bottom as frustrations boiled over. It even seeped into the offseason, where a long and dramatic holdout occurred between Kuminga and the Warriors’ front office.

The young swingman did return to the Warriors on a two-year, $46.8 million deal, but that does not mean things have smoothed over. In fact, the situation has arguably worsened this season, as the Warriors have struggled.

Following a 4-1 start, Golden State has fallen hard (5-5 in their last 10 games), and the mood has gone from hopeful to somber in the locker room. For Kuminga, his recent benching has only further destabilized his situation.

Before being sidelined with bilateral knee tendinitis, Kuminga had been trying to solidify his place in Golden State’s long-term plans, but his production has been spotty at 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game on 47.8 percent shooting (32.4 percent from three). The sudden demotion against San Antonio reignited doubts about how Kerr sees him moving forward, reopening old wounds for Kuminga.

Now, with the Warriors sitting at 10-9 and searching for stability, the tension between Kerr and the young swingman raises a familiar question for the franchise: how do they balance winning now with developing young talent they claim to believe in?

With Klay Thompson gone, Draymond Green aging, and Jimmy Butler growing impatient, the time to win is now, and that means doing everything to upgrade the roster.

At the same time, the Warriors have to build for the future, which means giving guys like Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Moses Moody the freedom and opportunity to learn from their mistakes.

Sadly, it seems Kuminga’s availability is another major concern right now, as Kerr provided limited details in his latest update. After missing the last six games with a knee injury, his status remains up in the air, and nobody knows when to expect him back.

For a team that is 10-9, every injury is a major loss. While the situation with Kuminga remains volatile, he is still a major piece for them, and they could continue to struggle without his impact on the wing.

While he will likely return to action eventually, Kuminga may have already played his last game as a Warrior. With so much baggage between him and Kerr, it is only natural to consider parting ways, and it is something we have been expecting for months now.

If this really is the beginning of the end, the Warriors will have to confront some uncomfortable truths about the direction of the franchise. Kuminga has the talent to thrive in the right situation, but Golden State has struggled to provide the consistency he needs. Whether they choose to move him or recommit to his development, something has to change soon before the disconnect grows too large to repair.