Video: Steve Kerr Angrily Yells At Warriors Players For Horrible Defense Against Jazz

The Golden State Warriors drew the ire of head coach Steve Kerr during the first quarter of the game against the Utah Jazz on Monday night. With the Warriors’ poor defensive effort leading to an easy bucket for Jazz guard Keyonte George, Kerr could be seen walking onto the court furiously after calling a timeout.

An animated Steve Kerr on the sidelines tonight. The Warriors left Keyonte George (15 first quarter points) wide open on the weak side. Kerr (top right of screen) was already walking onto court to call timeout before it went in and started ripping into his players. pic.twitter.com/hdO1GYixO6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 25, 2025

With the Jazz enjoying a 26-22 lead with two minutes left in the first quarter, the Warriors were already in a concerning position. As Utah brought the ball up the court casually, the defensive pressure on the left wing necessitated that the play switch over to the opposite side.

At this point, Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski found himself out of position. With the Jazz overloading the paint, Podziemski left Keyonte George wide open on the wing, resulting in a wide-open look.

In most situations, this would probably receive a pass. However, Kerr seemed furious with his team, primarily Podziemski, who showed no intention of contesting George’s shot.

With Golden State facing a seven-point deficit at the end of the play, Steve Kerr had every reason to be annoyed. When also factoring in the kind of criticism Podziemski has faced lately, Kerr’s reaction over his lack of effort seems justified.

Steve Kerr was very animated during the timeout 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/D2HEPavSp3 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) November 25, 2025

The Warriors Turn Things Around

The Golden State Warriors ended the first quarter with a 35-26 scoreline. With a need to claw their way back into the game, the Dubs somehow broke out of their slump by going on a spectacular 21-0 run to turn the game around.

With Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler kicking things off, the Warriors rode on the momentum generated by their two forwards. After Butler went to the bench, Stephen Curry took over. With him and Buddy Hield draining timely three-pointers, the Warriors extended their lead, ending the first half with a 67-55 scoreline, featuring a 41-point outburst in the second quarter.

Golden State’s dominant display to end the first half has set the tone for the second, as they enjoy a 106-84 lead at the end of the third quarter. With the trio of Curry, Butler, and Moody combining for over 60 points, the Dubs look unstoppable.

Even with key rotation pieces sidelined, the Warriors seem to be in control of the game. While being in a solid position to end their three-game losing streak, the Dubs will look to improve to 10-9 on the season.