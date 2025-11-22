Warriors Somehow Lose Against Trail Blazers Despite Holding 11-Point Lead: Instant Reaction

The Golden State Warriors found another way to let a winnable game slip away, blowing a 12-point lead and losing 123-127 to the Portland Trail Blazers in NBA Cup play on Friday night. Stephen Curry had an impressive performance with 38 points and nine 3-pointers on 14-of-23 shooting, but the Warriors failed in the clutch.

They dropped their third straight game and fell to 1-2 in group play. Golden State scored 44 points in a blazing second quarter and seemed ready to stabilize its season, but costly late-game mistakes reappeared. Even after Curry’s late flurry of threes brought the Warriors close, Golden State failed to make stops or control the boards.

They were ultimately getting out-rebounded 52-32 and allowed 21 offensive rebounds. Brandin Podziemski and Jimmy Butler III each scored 20 points, and Draymond Green added 11 points and eight rebounds. However, Golden State never regained the focus needed to finish the game.

Portland took advantage of every mistake, leaving Golden State with yet another loss in a season where every issue is being magnified. Let’s dive into the instant reaction.

1. The Warriors’ Inability To Close Games Is Worrying

Golden State held an 11-point lead at halftime after scoring 72 points in the first half. They shot 14-of-26 from three-point range and had a 44-point second quarter, which was their most exciting frame of the season.

However, once again, the Warriors couldn’t keep their energy or focus after the break. They were outscored 62 to 51 in the second half, gave up 16 second-chance points, and let Portland control the pace late in the game while Golden State struggled through empty possessions.

The key moment came with around four minutes left when Jimmy Butler III was called for an offensive foul while trying to grab a rebound that could have cut the gap. Steve Kerr challenged the call and lost, leading Golden State to quickly lose their momentum. The Warriors ended the game with 14 turnovers, several of which were live-ball turnovers, and they allowed 21 points from those mistakes.

Golden State now has several games where they lost leads of ten or more points this season, which is concerning for a team that used to excel in late-game situations. This has become a major issue for them.

2. Stephen Curry Not Getting Enough Help

Curry was sensational on offense. He scored 38 points on 14-of-23 shooting and hit nine three-pointers. He single-handedly brought Golden State back into the game with two late threes that narrowed the deficit to a single possession.

He finished with a +0 in 34 minutes, even though the Warriors were outscored by three while he was on the floor. This shows just how much he is being asked to carry the team. Outside of Curry, Golden State’s scoring dropped quickly.

Butler III scored 20 points, shooting 10-of-11 from the free-throw line, and Podziemski added 20 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Moses Moody had just 10 points in 28 minutes, and the bench struggled, combining for only 22 points besides Podziemski. That won’t be enough when Curry is performing against an opponent.

3. The Rebounding Gap Was Catastrophic

The Warriors’ rebounding decided the game. Portland controlled the boards, out-rebounding Golden State 52-32. They also crushed them on offensive rebounds, 21-9. Donovan Clingan contributed significantly with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and five offensive boards. Toumani Camara added seven rebounds, improving their second-chance opportunities.

Golden State faced little resistance inside. Only two players got more than five rebounds: Butler III with 8 and Draymond Green with 5. Their centers, Horford, Post, and Trayce Jackson-Davis, managed a mere 10 rebounds in 38 minutes, well below what was needed. Consequently, Portland scored 46 points in the paint and dictated the pace as the game wound down.

4. Deni Avdija Dismantled The Warriors

Avdija tore apart Golden State’s defense in every way. He scored 26 points on 6-of-14 shooting, which was solid, but his career-high 14 assists were the main highlight.

He consistently punished Golden State by setting up shooters for 16 made threes and assisting Clingan for easy scores. His 12-of-13 free-throw performance, including two crucial shots with 9.8 seconds left, added to his strong showing. Golden State could not find a defender who could stop him.

Draymond Green had some good moments, but foul trouble and mismatches disrupted his rhythm. Moody had a hard time keeping up, and Butler’s physical approach led to fouls. Avdija finished with a +2 in 40 minutes, showing that his impact on the court outweighed the team’s 21 turnovers.