Nuggets Outlast Rockets 112-109 In Absolute Thriller: 5 Major Takeaways

In what felt like a playoff game, the Denver Nuggets narrowly defeated the Houston Rockets 112-109 in a thrilling contest that could have gone either way in the closing minutes. Nikola Jokic once again showed he is the league’s most dominant star, scoring 34 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing out nine assists while shooting 11-of-20 from the field.

He scored 24 points after halftime as Denver regained control of the game they slightly trailed entering the break. Jamal Murray matched his teammate, contributing 26 points and 10 assists. He made several crucial late-clock shots to help an offense that shot an impressive 53% overall. Denver’s NBA Cup hopes remain strong at 2-1 as they head into their final group-stage game next week.

Houston fell to 1-2 despite a standout performance from young Reed Sheppard. The 20-year-old scored a career-high 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting, providing the Rockets with the boost they needed to stay competitive until the final possession. After Jabari Smith Jr. sank a long three-pointer with five seconds left to cut Denver’s lead to one, Jokic calmly sealed the victory at the free-throw line.

This game had it all: crazy shots, momentum swings, late-game moments, and two Western contenders exchanging blows until the very end. Let’s dive into the five major takeaways.

1. Nikola Jokic Took Over In The Second Half

Jokic started the night decently well, but the second half showed why he is the premier dominant force in basketball. He scored 24 of his 34 points after halftime, finishing 4-of-8 from three-point range and 8-of-10 from the free-throw line. His 34 points came on an impressive 11-of-20 shooting, and he added 10 rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and a block, leading Denver in all five categories at various stages.

Beyond the stats, Jokic dominated his matchups. Houston tried Adams, Sengun, Smith, and a few other defensive strategies, but none could stop him. Denver had a +4 rating in Jokic’s 39 minutes and scored 112 points on only 76 shots. Even with Houston focusing heavily on offensive rebounds (17 offensive boards), Jokic kept second-chance points from changing the game’s flow.

2. Jamal Murray’s Clutch Shotmaking Was The Difference

Murray played like the second leader next to Jokic that we all know he is, scoring 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting. He hit three three-pointers and handed out 10 assists. His calm in the final moments helped Denver to a 20-9 surge in the fourth quarter, capped by two crucial free throws with 23 seconds left to give Denver a six-point lead.

Murray’s reliability stood out: he had only four turnovers, even though he handled the ball more than anyone except Jokic. Although he finished with just two rebounds and one steal, he consistently created open shots for his teammates and kept Amen Thompson, a tough defender, off balance. Denver was +6 during his 41 minutes, and his clutch play was the difference tonight.

3. Reed Sheppard Has Arrived

The Rockets strongly believe in Reed Sheppard, and now we are seeing why. He was the highlight of the first half, scoring 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and hitting 4-of-6 from three-point range. The second-year guard ended the game with a career-high 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting (5-of-8 from three), plus four assists and two steals.

His energy also changed the pace of the game. Even though Denver found ways to chase him around screens and limit his movement, Sheppard still made smart plays and didn’t turn the ball over in 37 minutes. Houston had a +13 rating when he was on the floor, the best mark on the team. Finally, the Rockets have a trusted shooter to rely on besides Kevin Durant.

4. Denver’s Supporting Cast Was Secretly Effective

While Jokic and Murray grabbed attention, several other players helped Denver tremendously. Peyton Watson had nine points and 10 rebounds, recording a team-high +15 while providing length and energy against Kevin Durant. The bench also made an impact.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 12 points (5-of-11 FG) and Spencer Jones provided efficient spacing with three points (+4). Denver won the block battle 6-2 and out-assisted Houston 28-21, displaying better structure in their half-court play.

Even though Houston grabbed 17 offensive boards, Denver used its efficiency, shooting 53% from the field and 78% from the line, to succeed in the key areas that decide close games. The stars controlled the game, but some key role players came up huge against a very difficult team.

5. Houston’s Frontcourt Had Their Moments, But Not Enough

Jabari Smith Jr. (21 points, 11 rebounds, 5-of-11 from three) and Amen Thompson (22 points, seven boards) kept Houston in the game. Smith’s late three-pointer nearly forced overtime, and his work on the defensive glass (seven DREBs) helped the Rockets maintain a slight +2 edge in rebounds.

Thompson aggressively attacked the rim, finishing 10-of-18 from the field and creating additional playmaking chances and second chances. But despite these strong performances, Houston lacked composure in the closing minutes.

They shot only 65% from the free-throw line (13-of-20) and had 16 turnovers, many occurring in moments as Denver tightened its defense. The Rockets also gave up 20 points off turnovers while generating only 14 themselves, a key margin that shifted a close game. Houston’s young core looks promising, but learning to finish tight games against strong teams is the next step.