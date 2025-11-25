Houston Rockets Throttle Phoenix Suns 114-92 Behind Physical Play And Star Power

The Houston Rockets started the new week by playing the Phoenix Suns and winning dominantly. Phoenix could not match the pace and physicality of the Rockets, which resulted in Houston putting up an impressive 114-92 win. Houston showcased all the success of their previous 11 wins in the last 13 games, relying on their defense and physicality.

Houston was able to control every aspect of the game, even with former Suns star Kevin Durant missing the game due to personal reasons. Houston evened the star power with Amen Thompson and Aaron Holiday, two defensive-minded players. Thompson was the star of the game, putting up 28 points and 8 assists, while Holiday helped out the team with 22 points and six three-pointers.

This game was Houston’s first matchup with Phoenix, and they quickly jumped to take the lead. Their defense quickly took away Phoenix’s 3-game winning streak and former Rocket Dillon Brooks’ 29 points in Houston. Houston drastically outperformed Phoenix in all stats of the game, proving they have the talent to succeed even if Durant is sidelined. Let’s dive into the four major takeaways.

Amen Thompson’s Two-Way Dominance Was Clear

Amen Thompson’s rise to stardom continues to be a sight to behold, and he may have delivered his most impressive showing this season. Thompson controlled the pace of the game right from the start and finished the game with a team-high 28 points, shooting a very efficient 10-16 from the field and hitting all 7 of his free throw attempts.

Thompson’s 8 assists and 7 rebounds were really impressive, but his decision-making is what really made the difference; continuously shredding the Suns’ D and dominating the paint as the Thompson-fueled Rockets finished with a 54-30 advantage. Relentlessly pressuring the Suns’ ball handlers and forcing 21 turnovers, Thompson set the defensive tone, but he was also the most impactful player of the game with a blistering +25 +/- in 37 minutes of action.

Thompson’s defensive pressure was a game-changing X-factor, and his defensive presence was a very important factor in Houston’s 21-17 point advantage in total blocked shots. Thompson’s presence in the passing lanes, where he funneled ball-handlers into help, was dominant, and as Thompson continues to have big-time performances on both sides of the court, the Rockets showed they have a foundational star.

Aaron Holiday’s Bench Explosion Changed The Game

Aaron Holiday scored a flame-throwing 22 points in 27 minutes off the bench and shot 46.7% and 60.0% from three. He completely altered the momentum of the game in Houston’s favor. Holiday scored key baskets whenever Phoenix decided to catch up. Holiday’s +- of 16 does justice to the impact he had in this game, and it is no coincidence that Houston was +14 compared to Phoenix in the game’s minutes played.

He shot the ball well, which helped Thompson and Amen Sengun get better shots. Holiday’s performance scored more than Phoenix’s entire bench. In a game without Durant, Houston was looking to add perimeter scoring from Holiday’s position, which he provided.

Phoenix basically had no answer to Holiday’s scoring. Phoenix’s bench scored 22 points total, 7/24 from the field, and Holiday added 2 assists, 3 steals, and was a turnover-free defensive anchor. Positive contributions from Holiday are an example of why Houston is one of the better teams in the Western Conference, compared to previous years.

Houston’s Defensive Physicality Shattered Phoenix’s Rhythm

Houston’s defensive strategy was simple: get pressure early, shrink the court, and make the Phoenix players make mistakes. The plan was executed flawlessly. The Suns had shooting numbers of 41.3% from the field and 35% from the three-point line, but the damage was done from their 21 turnovers.

Those turnovers directly led to 26 points by the Rockets, caused by the discomfort of the players. There were misreads, rushed decisions, and forced passes. Dillon Brooks dropped 29 points, but it took 22 shots to do it. On the other hand, Devin Booker was even worse, finishing 5 of 13 with 6 turnovers.

The Rockets also had more scoring than Phoenix in the paint. Phoenix had 30 points in the paint to Houston’s 54 points, and even with 11 rebounds from Nick Richards. The Rockets were switching and helping on the defensive end so much that the Suns were left with difficult floater shots at the end of the shot clock.

The final total was 11 assists from the Suns in total. This was the opposite of Houston, with 26 total assists. The number also shows that the Rockets were cohesive and connected on their defensive end, also getting a lot of quick stops that led to a fast-break 18 to 4 score.

Houston’s Balanced Attack and Efficiency Are Marks Of A Contender

What makes this win for Houston especially impressive is how well they have been performing as a cohesive unit. In their matchup with Phoenix, five players scored over nine points, and as a team, they shot a whopping 49% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc. Alperen Sengun remained a high-caliber playmaker, scoring 18 points on 8-of-14 with five rebounds and five assists.

With +23 points during his playing time, Jabari Smith Jr. scored 17 points with 7 rebounds and an efficient shooting performance of 6-of-11. The more under-the-radar players performed well, too: Reed Sheppard with 7 points, Steven Adams with seven rebounds, and the entire Houston bench scoring 35 points.

The Rockets won the possession game as well. They finished with 12 offensive rebounds, even if they lost the game total 39 to 41 rebounds. They also finished with fewer turnovers at 16 to the Suns’ 21. The shooting was also elite with 54 points in the paint, 13 three-pointers, and 15 out of 17 free throws.

They also had a lead of 23 at one point and controlled the game fully. They really showed why they can compete with solid teams, and if Durant can add some more points to the scoreboard when he is back, the Rockets can do even more.