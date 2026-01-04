Instant Analysis: Norman Powell’s 34-Point Performance Helps Heat Notch 125-106 Win Over Pelicans

Norman Powell's inspiring 34-point outing sees the Heat secure a crucial win over the Pelicans to prevent a potential losing slide.

Jan 4, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) scored 34 points against the New Orleans Pelicans at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat secured an impressive 125-106 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night, erasing the result of their tough loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With Norman Powell‘s inspiring performance paving the way, the Heat secured a crucial win and gained some momentum ahead of their next matchup.

On a night without Tyler Herro, Norman Powell was by far the best player on the court for Miami. In the process of scoring 34 points, the Heat guard notched a career-high nine three-pointers made on only 12 attempts. With an additional three rebounds, three assists, and two steals to go with it, he was undoubtedly the driving force behind the team’s win at home.

Miami saw impressive performances across the board. Nikola Jovic had a massive night, dropping 19 points, six rebounds, and three assists. He also had a major impact on the defensive end, notching three steals and two blocks for the game.

Kel’el Ware contributed with a meaningful 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Pelle Larsson posted 16 points, three rebounds, six assists, and three steals, highlighting the depth of Miami’s roster.

The Pelicans also saw some noteworthy performances, with Trey Murphy III and Jeremiah Fears combining for 48 points on the night. Unfortunately, New Orleans just seemed outclassed.

For the most part, the game was a relatively one-sided affair. The Heat came out strong as Davion Mitchell and Norman Powell got the ball rolling with a pair of three-pointers. New Orleans was quick to respond with five points by Murphy, but the tone had been set.

Although Norman Powell and Davion Mitchell continued their barrage from the perimeter, the Pelicans found a way to stay close. The back-and-forth exchange resulted in a 43-39 scoreline at the end of the first quarter, hinting at a high-scoring night for both teams.

The offensive showcase was an exciting spectacle for audiences, but the lack of defensive discipline didn’t align with Miami’s identity.

With a greater emphasis on defense, the Heat managed to restrict New Orleans’ scoring in the second quarter. The influence of Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins became evident as the Pelicans’ shots stopped falling as consistently.

Although Miami’s scoring also suffered during this period, Ware, Larsson, and Myron Gardner did enough to keep the Heat afloat. In the closing seconds of the quarter, Norman Powell swooped in with a pair of consecutive baskets. With five quick points by the guard, the Heat saw their lead extend to eight points going into the second half.

As impressive as the team’s defense was in the second quarter, the Heat outdid themselves in the third. While restricting the Pelicans to only 15 points, Miami notched 23 behind some sublime shooting by Norman Powell.

With a sizable lead in hand, the Heat coasted for the remainder of the game. Although their defensive intensity had reduced in the final frame, Miami did just enough to remain ahead of New Orleans. With a 32-29 scoreline for the fourth quarter, the Heat successfully dominated each segment of the game.

Powell’s ability to take over games has been noteworthy, and in Herro’s absence, it has been necessary.  While it could be easy to say that the Pelicans had no response to Norman Powell’s scoring outburst, this would undermine the Heat’s bench performance and their collaborative defensive schemes. Overall, the victory was a solid group effort.

A meaningful win like this helps Miami improve to 20-16 on the season. Now, with an opportunity to get their revenge against the Wolves, the Heat will aim to make the most of this momentum as they hit the road to face off against Minnesota on Tuesday night.

