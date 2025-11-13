Steve Kerr Justifies Warriors’ New Starting Lineup As Jonathan Kuminga Gets Benched For A Rookie

Analyzing Steve Kerr's reason behind the Warriors' new starting lineup and understanding it's impact on Jonathan Kuminga.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
6 Min Read
Nov 11, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gestures after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Nov 11, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr gestures after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have struggled to find their rhythm and any consistency this year. That has resulted in them being placed ninth in the Western Conference with a 7-6 record so far in the season.

But their 125-120 win against the San Antonio Spurs has rekindled the fire in the Stephen Curry-led franchise. Head coach Steve Kerr talked about the decisions made for last night and how it all came together on the sports radio show, ‘Willard & Dibbs.’

“Last night’s starting lineup was built with the idea of finding our rhythm, getting back in sync, getting back to our identity… I’ve always felt Steph and Draymond need passing and cutting around them, and Jimmy needs shooting around him,” Kerr offered.  

“At the end of last year, we found a groove with Moses, and we went 23-8 with that group… But Moses missed the first two weeks of training camp. So we got away from that.” 

Jonathan Kuminga was a part of their trial starting lineups, but his off-ball movement and stationery playmaking don’t aid the Warriors’ needs as much as they’d like. He’s averaged 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists, shooting 47.8% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc.

“And because JK was playing really well, and we were winning games, you guys asked me then, if this is our starting lineup, and I said this is our starting lineup going forward. Now, going forward does not mean forever; it just means going forward. And I would say the same thing now.” 

Thus, they’ve gone with Richard in the starting lineup, who might be a rookie but can play in the style that Kerr expects. The starting lineup for the Spurs game was Moses Moody, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Will Richard. Despite such a star-studded lineup, he was thoroughly impressed by their 56th pick in this year’s draft, Richard.

“Watching Will [Richard] cut and distribute and create the space that Steph needs and Jimmy needs with his shooting, and then watching Moses [Moody] guard the ball so well, and he’s in a great groove shooting the ball. I’m going forward with this group. We’ll see how long it lasts, but I liked what I saw last night,” Kerr added.

Richard did not bounce out from the stat sheet. He had three points, a rebound, and an assist in the 22 minutes that he played. But, it was his off-ball movement, precise cutting, and selfless playing style that have put him in high regard for the Warriors veterans and the head coach.

This season, the former Florida Gators player has averaged 9.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists, shooting 44% from the three-point line and 60% from the field.

The Warriors under Kerr and Curry have worked best when they have a lot of movement going on in their offense. Whether the movement is coming from the players or is a result of their passing, running around, or making the defense run around has given the Warriors some of their best moments in the last decade.

Richard’s addition to the lineup came after a lot of red flags were raised by the Warriors locker room over their commitment to winning. Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler both raised issues that hinted at tension brewing in the locker room. Amidst this, Richard has been able to impress the veterans through his work ethic.

But that does not mean that Jonathan Kuminga’s completely lost his spot. Kuminga’s position in the team has been a longstanding debate. Even last year, with Butler’s entry, there was a visible struggle in the team to find a fitting place for the talented 23-year-old power forward.

Now another tragedy has struck Kuminga. During the Warriors vs Spurs game, he was taken out of the game because of knee soreness, which was diagnosed as bilateral patellar tendonitis. So, despite proving that he can be a solid two-way player with high production value, he still has no guarantee about getting his starting role once he gets fit.

But not all hope is lost, as Kerr said, they still see Kuminga as a solid contributor, and the move to the bench is not permanent. So he can continue to prove himself and earn back the starter role.

Things could get ugly between Kuminga and the team because once again, they’re standing at a cross-section where the team doesn’t know how best to use his talent, and he can’t seem to mould his game anymore to fit the requirements of the coaching staff.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Sep 29, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images LeBron James’ Expected Return Date To Lakers Practice Revealed After “Intense” Workout
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like